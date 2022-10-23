Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 7

The league stage of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 have come to an end. We have seen plenty of close-fought contests in the competition so far and the premium domestic T20 tournament hasn't disappointed.

At the end of round seven, Mumbai topped the table in Elite Group A. They managed to win six out of seven games and finished with 12 points to their name. Below them sit Vidarbha, who have 10 points to their name, with five wins in seven games.

Uttarakhand and Assam finished with eight points each. Railways, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan won three games each and finished with six points. Mizoram failed to win a single game in this year’s competition.

Punjab, along with Delhi, won six out of seven games and finished first and second positions, respectively, in Elite Group B. Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Hyderabad, won four games each and followed Delhi in the points table. Tripura, Manipur, and Puducherry follow Hyderabad in the points table.

In Elite Group C, Karnataka beat Haryana in their last group fixture. Bowling first, Karnataka did a fine job of restricting Haryana to 125/9 in their 20 overs, with Krishnappa Gowtham finishing with three wickets. Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 64 as they chased down the total in the 18th over with five wickets in hand.

The win helped Karnataka finish the group stages at the top of the table. This was their sixth win in seven games and they finished with 12 points.

Kerala finished the group stages below Karnataka in second position. They, along with Haryana, won five out of seven matches and finished with 10 points each. Services and Maharashtra won four games each and have eight points to their name. Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh follow Maharashtra.

Himachal Pradesh remained unbeaten at the end of the group stages and finished as the table toppers in Elite Group D. They won four out of their six matches and two of their fixtures were washed out due to rain.

Gujarat and Saurashtra finished with nine points each and followed Himachal Pradesh in the points table. Baroda, Andhra and Bihar follow Saurashtra. Nagaland played six games and failed to register a single win. They finished as the wooden spoon holders of Elite Group D.

Bengal and Chhattisgarh finished first and second positions, respectively, in Elite Group E with nine points each. Below them sit the defending champions Tamil Nadu, with eight points to their name.

Chandigarh won three games, lost as many and finished in the middle of the points table. Sikkim managed to win only a single game in this year’s competition and finished at the bottom of the points table. Above them sit Jharkhand and Odisha with four points each.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Day 7 Results

Elite Group A

Rajasthan vs Mizoram – Rajasthan won by 73 runs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Assam – Assam won by 5 wickets.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand – Mumbai won by 2 runs.

Railways vs Vidarbha – Vidarbha won by 6 wickets.

Elite Group B

Manipur vs Hyderabad – Hyderabad won by 10 wickets.

Uttar Pradesh vs Punjab – Punjab won by 9 wickets.

Tripura vs Delhi – Delhi won by 6 wickets.

Puducherry vs Goa – Goa won by 6 wickets.

Elite Group C

Maharashtra vs Arunachal Pradesh – Maharashtra won by 63 runs.

Haryana vs Karnataka – Karnataka won by 5 wickets.

Meghalaya vs Kerala – Kerala won by 5 wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services – Services won by 3 wickets.

Elite Group D

Baroda vs Andhra – Baroda won by 11 runs.

Nagaland vs Himachal Pradesh – Himachal Pradesh won by 9 wickets.

Bihar vs Gujarat – Gujarat won by 4 wickets.

Elite Group E

Chhattisgarh vs Odisha – Chhattisgarh won by 87 runs.

Sikkim vs Jharkhand – Jharkhand won by 10 wickets.

Bengal vs Chandigarh – Chandigarh won by 8 wickets

