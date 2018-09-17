Asia Cup: 3 things learnt – Pakistan vs Hong Kong

In the second encounter of Asia Cup 2018, Hong Kong won the toss and decided to bat first. The openers started confidently but Shadab Khan’s brilliant throw from point resulted at the end of Anshuman Rath. The Pakistani bowlers rarely bowled any loose balls and the pressure to score runs got the better of Hong Kong players as they got dismissed one by one trying to play a release shot.

At one stage, Hong Kong were reeling at 44-5 but Aizaz Khan and Shah strung together a decent partnership of 50 for the 6th wicket and gave some much-needed intensity to the Hong Kong innings. Just when it looked like Hong Kong might afford a fairytale ending to their innings, Usman Khan banished all hopes by striking thrice in one over. Hong Kong ended with a paltry score of 116 after looking good in some parts of their first innings.

Chasing a modest total, the Pakistani openers started slowly and the HK new ball bowlers especially Tanwir Afzal bowled a good line and length to control the scoring. The introduction of Ehsan Khan brought about the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman but did not do any great deal of damage to the chase. Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq motored along until Azam departed for 33 to a skidder from Ehsan Khan.

At the end, Pakistan won with 8 wickets in hand and without much fuss in their chase. HK should improve their batting a lot if they are to qualify for the super four and as for Pakistan, this was just a trial before the big game against India on Wednesday. Here are the 3 things learnt from the match.

#1 Usman Khan’s swing bowling

Usman Khan had caught a lot of eyes around the world because of his gifted ability to swing the new ball both ways from over the wicket. He will be the dark horse in a Pakistani bowling lineup filled with left arm players.

On a dry pitch which will dishearten any bowler looking to swing the ball, Usman Khan showed a lot of character as he kept hitting the deck hard with an upright seam position hoping to extract something out of the placid pitch. He reaped rewards for his hard work in the 31st over of the match.

First, he did things learnt – Pakistan vs Hong Kong missed Mckechnie with a vicious delivery that came in after pitching and clattered the stumps. His second dismissal of the over was a fast and full delivery and the batsman was adjudged LBW. The third dismissal was another peach as he yet again conjured a magical indipper that was simply unplayable.

