Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup: 3 things learnt – Pakistan vs Hong Kong

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    17 Sep 2018, 09:31 IST

In the second encounter of Asia Cup 2018, Hong Kong won the toss and decided to bat first. The openers started confidently but Shadab Khan’s brilliant throw from point resulted at the end of Anshuman Rath. The Pakistani bowlers rarely bowled any loose balls and the pressure to score runs got the better of Hong Kong players as they got dismissed one by one trying to play a release shot.

At one stage, Hong Kong were reeling at 44-5 but Aizaz Khan and Shah strung together a decent partnership of 50 for the 6th wicket and gave some much-needed intensity to the Hong Kong innings. Just when it looked like Hong Kong might afford a fairytale ending to their innings, Usman Khan banished all hopes by striking thrice in one over. Hong Kong ended with a paltry score of 116 after looking good in some parts of their first innings.

Chasing a modest total, the Pakistani openers started slowly and the HK new ball bowlers especially Tanwir Afzal bowled a good line and length to control the scoring. The introduction of Ehsan Khan brought about the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman but did not do any great deal of damage to the chase. Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq motored along until Azam departed for 33 to a skidder from Ehsan Khan.

At the end, Pakistan won with 8 wickets in hand and without much fuss in their chase. HK should improve their batting a lot if they are to qualify for the super four and as for Pakistan, this was just a trial before the big game against India on Wednesday. Here are the 3 things learnt from the match.

#1 Usman Khan’s swing bowling

Image result for usman khan

Usman Khan had caught a lot of eyes around the world because of his gifted ability to swing the new ball both ways from over the wicket. He will be the dark horse in a Pakistani bowling lineup filled with left arm players.

On a dry pitch which will dishearten any bowler looking to swing the ball, Usman Khan showed a lot of character as he kept hitting the deck hard with an upright seam position hoping to extract something out of the placid pitch. He reaped rewards for his hard work in the 31st over of the match.

First, he did things learnt – Pakistan vs Hong Kong missed Mckechnie with a vicious delivery that came in after pitching and clattered the stumps. His second dismissal of the over was a fast and full delivery and the batsman was adjudged LBW. The third dismissal was another peach as he yet again conjured a magical indipper that was simply unplayable.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Hong Kong Cricket Babar Azam
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Asia Cup2018, Pakistan v Hong Kong: Hong Kong Batting...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 2 : Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in Hong...
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong at the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Hong Kong players from Asia Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong Matches to have ODI status during Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong joins India and Pakistan in Group A
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Today, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us