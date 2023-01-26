Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis might not be under the radar of national team selectors, but that doesn't stop him from wielding his willow against the white ball.

The 38-year-old currently leads Joburg Super Kings (JSK), the sister franchise of IPL's Chennai Super Kings, in the inaugural edition of the SA20.

JSK are placed fourth in the points table in the six-team tournament, having won four out of seven matches thus far. Du Plessis is leading from the front with 277 runs at a strike rate of 148.12, with only Paarl Royals opener Jos Buttler (285 runs) being ahead of him among the leading run-scorers.

The league is observing a nine-day break with South Africa and England international players having already left for the three-match ODI series, which starts in Bloemfontein on Friday, January 27.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, will rest before they play their eighth game against the Paarl Royals on February 3 in Johannesburg. He will take part in a maximum of five matches before returning to India in late March to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RCB's opponents must be wary of the South African's terrific form with the bat, which could pose a challenge for bowlers in IPL 2023. Let's look at some of Faf's notable performances in the last month that could make him a contender for the Orange Cap in IPL 2023.

#1. 68 vs Melbourne Stars (Dec 23, 2022)

Faf Du Plessis scored a blistering half-century while playing in his third game for Perth Scorchers against Adam Zampa's Melbourne Stars at the Junction Oval n the Big Bash League.

The opener smashed six fours and five sixes in his 33-ball 68 which set the platform for the Scorchers to post their highest BBL total - 229 for 7- in history.

It was the only fifty-plus score by the South African batter before he returned home to gear up for the SA20. He left Australia with 163 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 153.77.

KFC Big Bash League @BBL



#BBL12 What a knock this was from Faf du Plessis - 68 from 33 balls! 🤩 What a knock this was from Faf du Plessis - 68 from 33 balls! 🤩#BBL12 https://t.co/Tcmd4KB0Zp

#2. 51 vs Pretoria Capitals (Jan 18, 2023)

Faf du Plessis struck a quickfire fifty after being asked to bat first by Wayne Parnell.

The Joburg Super Kings captain had a rollicking start against his counterpart, smashing Parnell for four straight boundaries in the second over. The batter hammered a four and a six when Parnell returned to bowl the fourth over.

He later hit three fours before plundering a couple of runs off Nortje to complete his fifty in just 19 balls, the joint-fastest half-century along with Heinrich Klassen.

Resanth. @Cric_Resanth Faf du Plessis scored his maiden fifty in SA20, He dismissed for 51 off just 22 balls, Well played. #SA20 Faf du Plessis scored his maiden fifty in SA20, He dismissed for 51 off just 22 balls, Well played. #SA20 https://t.co/B8ULpZbazI

Du Plessis departed shortly after when he was caught by Philip Salt off Jimmy Neesham's bowling. His brilliant knock was studded with nine fours and a couple of maximums. JSK's batting stuttered and were bundled out for 122 in 15.4 overs. They went on to lose the game by six wickets.

#3. 113* vs Durban Super Giants (Jan 24, 2023)

Faf du Plessis made history in South Africa's T20 league by becoming the first player to hit a century.

After JSK were set up for a target of 179 by the Durban Super Giants, Du Plessis put up a dominant show in a 157-run opening stand with Reeza Hendricks (45).

He launched an astonishing assault against the Super Giants bowlers, hammering eight boundaries and as many sixes to complete his 100 in 54 balls. He smashed his brother-in-law Hardus Viljoen for 21 runs in the 15th over.

The Joburg skipper was unbeaten on 113 as they crossed the target with five balls to spare.

