5 most iconic cricket video games of all time

He might soon realize the futility of it all and do what we all did, switch to video games.

Does not matter if you were fascinated by Dean Jones' enthralling and revolutionary way of playing the one-day game, or if you got hooked into the sport by visuals of a rampant Curtly Ambrose being virtually unplayable for most of the nineties, or even if it was AB de Villiers' topsy-turvy takedown of any bowler in the world that instilled in you cricketing ambition, whatever generation you belonged to, the desire for emulation of your heroes remained constantly rampant.

However, in the course of running down the bowlers like Jones, you felt confined by the narrow streets of Old Delhi, the disappointing absence of Carribean genes meant Ambrose's menace remained untouched by you and well, you would have to be a freak to get anywhere near what de Villiers managed to do with that smug nonchalance.

This is where you turned to the ever reliable virtual emulation. Video games meant that for the last three decades, you have been blessed with the option of getting closer to your Lord's Honours Board fantasy, or World Cup glory, or even an IPL contract. I am not permitted to judge you for not aiming high. Be it a desire to get that personal greatness you never attained on the field or to just thrash the side the team you support got beaten by, these games were always there.

Cricket video games have never been perfect given how the varied reactional mechanism and improvisational nature of the sport do not allow developers to create a perfect model of the real sport, but with time we have come much closer to seeing a cricket game that is about as realistic in simulating the sport as its football and basketball counterparts. In the light of that, we look at the five cricket games that were quite iconic and to this day remain a part of every cricket fan's fond memories.

#5 npower Test Series

This flash game, howsoever minimalistic and limited in terms of gameplay, will remain as one of the pioneering video games of cricket. Launched during India's tour of England in 2002, it became an instant hit given the ease of play and a non-existent learning curve involved.

With no players' names involved and no concept of "result", this game evoked the sheer joy of batting, the sole motive being to score as much as you could. Three directional arrow keys, with no combinations involved, the player had to play the stroke as per the line of the ball (this was back in the day when there were no Jos Buttlers to shamelessly waltz two feet outside off-stump to hit a 90 mph ball across its line) and the timing of the shot yielded runs.

In the twelve overs game, the added elements were the delightful sound of the English crowd acknowledging each time the ball hit the fence with a polite applause and each wicket followed by an ecstatic cry of "Out!" The game featured joyful cricket and an experience in the Test match whites all packed in an easily accessible flash file of a megabyte.