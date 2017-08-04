5 reasons why Dean Elgar is the perfect replacement for Graeme Smith in Test cricket

The left-hander has steadily put himself in contention as an apt repalcement for Smith.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 04 Aug 2017, 17:05 IST

Dean Elgar has shown patience while batting and has always valued his wicket

Dean Elgar’s Test career got off to the worst possible start when he was dismissed for a king-pair at Perth in 2012. Nevertheless, slowly but surely, his career started to take a positive turn and he is currently a vital component of the South African Test team.

Graeme Smith, during his playing days, was an epitome of hard-work and dedication. He displayed determination and grit to succeed at the highest level. Opening the batting for South Africa for several years, he performed exceptionally for them.

While South Africa have struggled to find a player of his class, Dean Elgar has put himself in contention as an apt replacement of the former Proteas captain. In this article, we take an insight into the reasons behind it.

#5 A price tag on his wicket

For a batsman to succeed in Test cricket, it’s imperative for him to survive at the crease for long periods and not get carried away. In an era of slam-bang cricket, batsmen generally tend to throw their wickets away, going for rash strokes.

Dean Elgar has shown patience while batting and has always valued his wicket, which is of prime importance to be considered as a dependable part of a batting line-up. In the domestic circuit he has plied his trade for many years and has carried forward all his experience in international cricket.

Extra cover: Temba Bavuma: South Africa's short but significant silent guardian

He might have a strike of 45.67 in Test cricket, which is considered to be a little below par in today’s version of Test cricket. However, that doesn’t stop him from adding valuable runs on the board for his side.