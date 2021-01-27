Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to get underway from January 28, 2020. The blockbuster competition will continue till February 6, with eight teams competing for the prestigious trophy.

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played at the picturesque Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Since its inception, the tournament has gained popularity, with it being the only 10-over cricket tournament sanctioned by the ICC.

Much like last year, the eight Abu Dhabi T10 League teams will be divided into two groups of four each. After playing three games each in the league phase, teams will move into the Super League, followed by the playoffs and the final. The matches will have a 10-over-a-side format with a time duration of 90 minutes.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020 Fixtures

The #AbuDhabiT10 is BACK! 💥



Catch the breathtaking action featuring some of the world's biggest cricket stars from the 2⃣8⃣th January to the 6⃣th February at Zayed Cricket Stadium 🙌🏏#InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/D2nmNV3Z5o — T10 League (@T10League) January 13, 2021

28 January, Thursday

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors at 5:30 PM

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators at 7:45 PM

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers at 10:00 PM

29 January, Friday

Advertisement

Pune Devils vs Qalandars at 5:30 PM

Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls at 7:45 PM

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi 10:00 PM

30 January, Saturday

Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians at 5:30 PM

Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars at 7:45 PM

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls 10:00 PM

31 January, Sunday

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils at 5:30 PM

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors at 7:45 PM

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators 10:00 PM

Super League Stage

February 1- 4, 2021

Playoff Stage

February 5

Qualifier at 5:30 PM

Eliminator 1 at 7:45 PM

Eliminator 2 at 10:00 PM

February 6

3rd Place Play-off at 7:45 PM

Final at 9:30 PM

Abu Dhabi T10 League live streaming details

💥 3 DAYS TO GO 💥

We are down to the final 3 days for the start of the 4th season of T10 League. Let the roar begin. 🐯#BanglaTigers #AbuDhabiT10 #LetsGoHunt pic.twitter.com/yZJMhYBv36 — Bangla Tigers (@BanglaTigers_ae) January 25, 2021

The Abu Dhabi T10 League will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network. Indian fans can stream the T10 tournament on the SonyLIV app as well. Viewers in other regions can check out the broadcasting list for the Abu Dhabi T10 League above.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Full Squads

Advertisement

We could watch this all day 😍



The Universe Boss makes it look so easy 👑🔥



Go behind-the-scenes as @henrygayle warms up for the #AbuDhabiT10 on Day 1️⃣ of training with @TeamADCricket 😎🏏#InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/TLictGmVqV — T10 League (@T10League) January 27, 2021

Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Ali Khan, Waqar Maqsood, Rahamanulla Gurbaz, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Waqar Salmakheil, Nyeem Young, Amad Butt, Tom Abell

Maratha Arabians: Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Mussaddek Hossain, Javed Ahmadi, Pravin Tambe, Ishan Malhotra, Sompal Kami, Muktar Ali, Amjad Gul, Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Sohag Ghazi, Yamin Ahmadzai

Northern Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz. Rayad Emrit, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Mohammed Waseem, Sujeet Paratani

Pune Devils: Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Monir Hossan Khan, Devon Thomas, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Kenar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Vritya Arvind, Karan KC, Munis Ansari

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmad, Fayyaz Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammed Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ben Dunk

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Tom Helm, Joe Clarke

Bangla Tigers: Isuru Udana, Afif Hossain, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Irfan, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri, Fazal Haq Farooqui, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahadi Hasan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, George Garton

Advertisement

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Summers, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Shahzad, Prashant Gupta, Zahoor Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem, Hamdan Tahir, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir