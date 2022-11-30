The Chennai Braves will square off against Team Abu Dhabi in the 20th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to this encounter on Wednesday, November 30.

The Chennai Braves have won two out of five games, with their second win coming in their last fixture. They faced the Deccan Gladiators and beat them to grab two crucial points.

Bowling first, Sikandar Raza picked up two wickets, which helped them restrict the Gladiators to 108/3 at the end of their innings. Contributions from Daniel Lawrence (40) and Carlos Brathwaite (27) helped the Braves chase down the total in the last over. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have found momentum at the right time. They have won their last two fixtures and will be high in confidence. They beat the Morrisville Samp Army convincingly in their last outing.

Batting first, Chris Lynn (35) and James Vince (44*) put up a solid partnership that helped them post 100 on the board. Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye picked up three wickets each for Team Abu Dhabi as they defended the total successfully to win the game by 18 runs. They will hope to repeat their performance on Wednesday.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details:

Match: The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 20, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, Wednesday, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. Since it’s a day game, the spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters will have to be patient while batting on this surface.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to hover between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

The Chennai Braves

Don’t expect the Braves to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Dawid Malan, Daniel Lawrence, Ross Whiteley, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza (c), James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, and Kobe Herft.

Team Abu Dhabi

We might see Team Abu Dhabi field the same XI for their game against the Braves on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Fabian Allen, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. Both will be riding with confidence and will be looking to carry forward to winning momentum when they meet on Wednesday.

Team Abu Dhabi have a good balance on their side and expect them to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win this clash.

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

