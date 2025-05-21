ACA Women's Challenger Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will host the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2025 from May 22 to 26. ACA Stadium in Guwahati and the Assam Cricket Academy Ground in Fulung are the two designated stadiums for the competition.

Digaru Viranganas, Kapili Princess, Barak Queens and Subhansiri Champs are the four participants, with Rashmi Dey, Jintimoni Kalita, Uma Chetry and Monikha Das leading the sides, respectively.

The competition will follow a single round-robin format, where each team will play the other three teams once. The top two teams after the completion of the league stage will contest in the final on May 26.

The last women's tournament hosted by ACA was the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy in 2023. It witnessed the Viranganas emerge as the winners after beating the Kapili Princess in the final. Monika Das (182 runs) and Hemlata Payeng (9 wickets) were the top performers in the tournament.

ACA Women's Challenger Trophy 2025, Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, May 22

Match 1 - Digaru Viranganas vs. Kapili Princess, Assam Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, 9am

Match 2 - Barak Queens vs. Subhansiri Champs, ACA Stadium, Guwahati, 9am

Friday, May 23

Match 3 - Digaru Viranganas vs. Barak Queens, ACA Stadium, Guwahati, 9am

Match 4 - Kapili Princess vs. Subhansiri Champs, Assam Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, 9am

Saturday, May 24

Match 5 - Digaru Viranganas vs. Subhansiri Champs, Annexe Ground, ACA Stadium, Guwahati, 9am

Match 6 - Kapili Princess vs. Barak Queens, Assam Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, 9am

Monday, May 26

Final: TBC vs. TBC, ACA Stadium, Guwahati, 9am

ACA Women's Challenger Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be telecast on any of the online platforms in India.

ACA Women's Challenger Trophy 2025: Full Squads

Barak Queens

Uma Chetry (c & wk), Gayatri Gurung (vc), Diya Barman (wk), Muskan Mallik, Maini Payeng, Mousumi Narah, Palak Kumari, Rima Pegu, Hemi Mili, Dimpi Bhuyan, Payunidhi Das, Akansha Shandilya, Rashmi Sinha, Bharti Hassan, and Baibhabee Das.

Subhansiri Champs

Monikha Das (c), Priyanka Baruah (vc), Shivani Bishnoi (wk), Priyanka Dutta, Florina Taye, Karabi Bhakta, Binkimoni Saikia, Swastika Gogoi, Gyanashree Barman, Kaku Barman, Lakhipriya Chetia, Khushi Kumari, Jagriti Kalita, Sagarika Saha, Ritika Malakar.

Digaru Viranganas

Rashmi Dey (c), Khushi Sarma (vc), Amontika Munda (wk), Santi Rai, Nirupama Baro, Sneha Sinha, Tinamoni Patgiri (wk), Rupsika Teranpi, Priyanka Kalita, Narjiwara Begum, Ankita Sonowal, Daiji Tanti, Riya Paudel, Bhagyashree Barman, Moromi Dey Dohotia.

Kapili Princess

Jintimoni Kalita (c), Ruhina Pegu (vc), Maina Narah (wk), Jyoti Devi (wk), Anamika Bori, Hemiata Payeng, Mompiya Das, Pahari Saikia, Nibedita Deka, Gritikha Saikia, Neha Chanda, Prangana Baishya, Dolly Kardong, Sristi Singh, Koushalya Sahu.

