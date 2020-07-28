ACB axes CEO for mismanagement and misbehaviour, second CEO to be sacked within a year

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday unceremoniously sacked its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lutfullah Stanikzai citing unsatisfactory performance, mismanagement, and misbehavior with the board managers as reasons for the axing.

Stanikzai, who had taken up the post last year after Asadullah Khan's tumultuous tenure, had over two years left on his contract.

ACB confirmed the termination of Stanikzai's contract in a press release on Monday.

"This is to inform you that this letter serves as confirmation that your employment contract in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afghanistan Cricket Board is terminated effectively. Your last employment date with ACB is July 29, 2020," the letter said.

The board mentioned that Stanikzai had been previously issued verbal and written warnings for his misdemeanour. The board also announced that the post of Executive Director will be filled through the proper channels.

"The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board," the ACB said in a statement.

Stanikzai, who had served previously as a media manager, was hired as the CEO on a three-year contract in July last year immediately after Afghanistan's dismal performance at the 2019 World Cup where they finished last in the 10-team tournament without a single win.

ACB and its history of axing employees and captains

Of late, it has been a trend in the ACB to sack employees and captains. The 2019 World Cup campaign was mired in controversies before it even began.

The board had sacked the then captain Asghar Afghan and made Rashid Khan the captain of the team two months before the World Cup.

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan had both lashed out at the board for taking such a crucial decision just before the beginning of the premier quadrennial tournament.

As mentioned earlier, Asadullah Khan was also sacked from his position after being charged with breaching the ACB constitution and policies on various decisions.

Much before that, in early 2019, the ACB had also sacked its chairman Atif Mashal and Shafiqullah Stanikzai.