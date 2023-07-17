ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Match 10, Sri Lanka A vs Oman A: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The last game of Group A of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will see Sri Lanka A lock horns against Oman A at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka won their first game of the tournament against Bangladesh but failed to continue the momentum, as they lost to Afghanistan in their second game. They only have two points and will have to beat Oman to qualify for the semifinals.

Bowling first, Chamika Karunaratne picked up three wickets as Afghanistan were resticted to 252-9. Minod Bhanuka hit a brilliant century in reply but lacked support from the other end as they fell short of the target by 11 runs.

Oman, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the competition, losing both games. They suffered a heavy loss against Bangladesh in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Oman got bundled out for 126. Aqib Ilyas picked up two wickets but they failed to defend the total as Bangladesh chased down the modest target in the 17th over.

Sri Lanka A vs Oman A Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Oman A, Match 10, Group A, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 18, 2023, Tuesday, 2 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka A vs Oman A Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is a well-balanced track, offering similar assistance to both batters and bowlers. There will be plenty of runs on offer for batters if they get their eye in.

Sri Lanka A vs Oman A Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in the capital city of Sri Lanka on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Sri Lanka A vs Oman A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ashen Bandara, Dunith Wellalage (c), Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando

Oman A

Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Abdul Rauf (wk), Shoaib Khan, Wasim Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Muhammed Bilal, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah

Sri Lanka A vs Oman A Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are in must-win territory and need to win their last game against Oman to qualify for the semifinals. Oman haven't had the best of times in the competition but could spoil the party of the Lankans.

Sri Lanka, though, have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win

Sri Lanka A vs Oman A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Avishka Fernando to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes