ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 12, Malaysia vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The 12th game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Malaysia lock horns against Oman at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will host this Group A fixture.

Malaysia lost to Nepal in their opener but bounced back by beating Saudi Arabia in their next game. It was a solid all-round effort from them, and they will look to repeat the same against Oman on Sunday.

After electing to bowl first, Malaysia bowled brilliantly and knocked over Saudi Arabia for 153, with Khizar Hayat finishing with three wickets. Muhammad Amir Azim (56) and Virandeep Singh (51) hit fifties at the top of the order as they chased down the total in 21.2 overs and eight wickets in hand.

Oman, meanwhile, got off to a fabulous start to the tournament. They beat Qatar in their opening game but lost the next against hosts Nepal. They will have to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

They picked up eight wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Nepal posted a mammoth 310. In response, Mohammad Nadeem scored 65, but a lack of contributions from other batters resulted in them getting bundled out for 226.

Malaysia vs Oman Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Oman, Match 12, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 23, 2023, Sunday; 08:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Malaysia vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is bowling-friendly. New-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface, so batters will have to be patient early on. Run-scoring becomes easier once batters get their eye in.

Malaysia vs Oman Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Malaysia vs Oman Probable XIs

Malaysia

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (c), Vijay Unni, Syed Aziz Mubarak (wk), Khizar Hayat, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhamad Syahadat, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Wafiq

Oman

Naseem Khushi could replace Adeel Shafique.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Malaysia vs Oman Match Prediction

Malaysia registered their first win of the competition in their last outing. They will be high in confidence coming into this game, so Oman will have to bring out their A-game who have lost their last game. Oman look a well-balanced unit and expect them to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Oman to win

Malaysia vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

