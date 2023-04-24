ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 13, Hong Kong vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The 13th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Hong Kong (HK) take on Bahrain (BAH). The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this exciting Group B fixture on Monday, April 24.

Hong Kong have started their campaign on a high, with comprehensive wins in both their matches. They won their previous game against the United Arab Emirates by 67 runs (DLS method). After being asked to bat, Anshuman Rath's brilliant 106-run knock helped Hong Kong reach a competitive total of 263/8.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, never looked comfortable and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ehsan Khan chipped in with a couple of wickets to help Hong Kong secure a second consecutive win.

Bahrain suffered their first defeat of the season against Kuwait on April 22. After being put into bat, the majority of Bahrain's batters got starts but failed to convert them into big knocks as they posted a below-average total of 255/7 on the board.

In reply, Yasin Patel (63) played a patient knock for Kuwait and helped his team get over the line with just two wickets to spare. Abdul Majid Abbasi bowled well for Bahrain as he picked up three crucial wickets, but still ended up on the losing side.

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Bahrain, Match 13, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 24, 2023, Monday, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Pitch Report

The last game played at this venue saw the UAE team nearly breach the 500-run mark. The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is considered a nightmare for the bowlers, as run scoring is very easy at this venue. Both teams will be looking to win the toss and put runs on the board.

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Hong Kong are expected to continue with the winning combination for their clash against Bahrain.

Probable XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Bahrain

Expect them to field the same XI despite suffering a loss in their previous fixture.

Probable XI

Muhammad Younis, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Butt (c), Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Waseeq Ahmed, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Match Prediction

Hong Kong will start the game as slight favorites after winning both of their opening matches. Bahrain, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Kuwait in a close encounter.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win this match.

Hong Kong vs Bahrain Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

