ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 20, Hong Kong vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The last league match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see Hong Kong take on Kuwait at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. This will be a Group B fixture.

Hong Kong have been fantastic in the competition. They beat Singapore comprehensively in their opening game and followed it by beating the United Arab Emirates in their next game. They were scheduled to face Bahrain on Monday (April 24) but rain played a spoilsport as the entire game was abandoned.

Persistent rain resulted in both Bahrain and Hong Kong sharing a point each. Hong Kong have five points to their name and will be looking to stay unbeaten in the competition when they face Kuwait in their upcoming game.

Kuwait, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They lost to UAE in their opening game but bounced back to beat Bahrain in their next game. They carried forward the winning momentum and defeated Singapore in their next.

Bowling first, skipper Mohammed Aslam picked up a fifer as it helped them knock over Singapore for 113. In reply, Adnan Idrees top-scored with 38 at the top of the order as they chased down the total in just 26.3 overs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Kuwait, Match 20, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, Thursday, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The bounce will be true throughout the course of the game and there will be plenty of runs for the batters once they get settled in the middle.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kathmandu is expected to range between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Hong Kong will be eager to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Probable XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Zeeshan Ali (wk)

Kuwait

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Mohammed Aslam (c), Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Parvinder Kumar, Sayed Monib, Ilyas Ahmed

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Prediction

Hong Kong are unbeaten in the competition. Kuwait lost their opening fixture but won the next two and will be high in confidence. Fans can expect a cracking contest on Thursday when both these sides meet.

Hong Kong are a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win this encounter.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Adnan Idrees to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes