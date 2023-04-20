ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 8, UAE vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The eighth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 will see the United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on Hong Kong. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will be hosting this Group B fixture on Friday, April 21.

The UAE got off to a perfect start to the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They squared off against Kuwait in their opening game and beat them comprehensively. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their next fixture against Hong Kong.

After being asked to bat first, Vriitya Aravind (185) and Rohan Mustafa (118) hit centuries as the UAE posted a mammoth 371 on the board. Junaid Siddique and Karthik Meiyappan picked up three wickets each as they knocked over Kuwait on 228 to win the game by 143 runs.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, also got off to a winning start to the tournament. They defeated Singapore convincingly in their opening game and will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum.

The bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Singapore on 174, with Ehsan Khan finishing with figures of 4/24 in his 10 overs. In reply, Babar Hayat scored a brilliant ton as he remained unbeaten on 108 to guide his side across the line in 33 overs.

UAE vs Hong Kong Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Hong Kong, Match 8, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 21, 2023, Friday, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

UAE vs Hong Kong Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is well-balanced. The new ball bowlers will get some assistance from the surface upfront and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they get settled, they can start hitting through the line.

UAE vs Hong Kong Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kathmandu is expected to range between 15 and 28 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

UAE vs Hong Kong Probable XIs

UAE

Expect them to go with the winning combination for their clash against Hong Kong.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, and Karthik Meiyappan.

Hong Kong

Don’t see them make any changes to the playing XI as they are coming off a win in their last game.

Probable XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Zeeshan Ali (wk), and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

UAE vs Hong Kong Prediction

Both UAE and Hong Kong won their respective opening fixtures comprehensively. They will be riding with confidence and fans can expect a cracking contest when they meet in Kathmandu on Friday.

UAE looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter.

UAE vs Hong Kong Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

