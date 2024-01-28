ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup 2024 is a tournament that will be organized by the Asian Cricket Council. A total of nine teams will participate in this tournament. A total of 22 matches will take place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

Cambodia, China, and Myanmar are placed in the Qualifier group and will see three matches. The first match will be played between Cambodia and Myanmar on Saturday, January 27.

The winner of the qualifier will make it to Group A, which already has Bhutan, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia. The other two teams will play the 9th Place Play-off match. The Group B contains Japan, Maldives, Singapore, and Thailand.

The final of the tournament will take place on Sunday, February 11. The finalists will qualify for the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The winner of that tournament will play in the Asia Cup 2025.

This will be the second edition of the ACC Men’s T20I Challenger Cup. The first edition was played in February and March of 2023. A total of eight teams participated in the first edition of the tournament and they were: Indonesia, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Bahrain, Bhutan, Iran, and Maldives.

Saudi Arabia had defeated Bahrain in the final of the tournament by 10 wickets after chasing down the target of 31 runs.

ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, January 27

Qualifier 1: Cambodia vs Myanmar - 08:00 AM

Sunday, January 28

Qualifier 2: Cambodia vs China - 08:00 AM

Monday, January 29

Qualifier 3: Myanmar vs China - 08:00 AM

Tuesday, January 30

9th Place Play-off: TBC (qualifier 2) vs TBC (qualifier 3) - 08:00 AM

Thursday, February 1

1st Match: Saudi Arabia vs TBC (qualifier 1) - 08:00 AM

2nd Match: Indonesia vs Bhutan - 12:00 PM

Friday, February 2

3rd Match: Singapore vs Maldives - 08:00 AM

4th Match: Japan vs Thailand - 12:00 PM

Saturday, February 3

5th Match: Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan - 08:00 AM

6th Match: Indonesia vs TBC (qualifier 1) - 12:00 PM

Sunday, February 4

7th Match: Singapore vs Thailand - 08:00 AM

8th Match: Maldives vs Japan - 12:00 PM

Monday, February 5

9th Match: Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia - 08:00 AM

10th Match: Bhutan vs TBC (qualifier 1) - 12:00 PM

Tuesday, February 6

11th Match: Singapore vs Japan - 08:00 AM

12th Match: Thailand vs Maldives - 12:00 PM

Wednesday, February 7

5th Place Play-off: A3 vs B3 - 08:00 AM

7th Place Play-off: A4 vs B4 - 12:00 PM

Friday, February 9

Semi Final 1: A1 vs B2 - 08:00 AM

Semi Final 2: B1 vs A2 - 12:00 PM

Sunday, February 11

3rd Place Play-off: TBC vs TBC - 08:00 AM

Final: TBC vs TBC - 12:00 PM

ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup 2024: Full Squads

Cambodia

Anish Prasad, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Ram Sharan, Te Senglong, Luqman Butt, Salvin Stanly, Sharwan Godara, Pel Vannak (wk), Uday Hathinjar (wk), Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza, Manish Sharma, Phon Bunthean, Utkarsh Jain

China

Deng Jinqi, Wu Jiaqi, Zhuang Zelin, Zou Kui, Qiu Yingjie, Tian Senqun, Zhuoyue Chen, Huang Junjie (wk), Wei Guolei (wk), Xie Qiulai (wk), Luo Shilin, MA Qiancheng, Zhao Tianle, Zong Yuechao

Myanmar

Khin Aye, Ko Ko Lin Thu, Nay Lin Htun, Swan Htet Ko Ko, Htet Lin Aung, Kaung Htet Kyaw, Pyae Phyo Wai, Thuya Aung (wk), Ye Naing Tun (wk), Aung Ko Ko, Htet Lin Oo, Myat Thu Aung, Nyein Chan Soe, Paing Danu, Sai Htet Wai

Indonesia

Anjar Tadarus, Gede Yogi Prastama, Kadek Gamantika (c), Padmakar Surve, Dhanesh Shetty, Gede Arta, Gede Priandana, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Dharma Kesuma (wk), Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis, Wayan Budiarta

Japan

Charles Hinze, Kazuma Stafford, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Reo Sakurano, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Alex Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Makoto Taniyama, Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

Singapore

Amartya Kaul, Anish Paraam, Aritra Dutta, Avi Dixit, Raoul Sharma, Rezza Gaznavi, Rohan Rangarajan, Ishaan Sawney, Kalimuthu Ramesh, Surendran Chandramohan, Aman Desai (wk), Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Sachin Banamali

Saudi Arabia

Hisham Sheikh (c), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Manan Ali, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Muhammad Imran, Usman Khalid, Faisal Khan, Varun Mudaliar, Zuhair Muhammad, Shahbaz Rasheed, Ahmad Raza, Kashif Siddique, Waji Ul Hassan, Waqar Ul Hassan, Abdul Waheed, Imran Yousaf

Maldives

Adam Khalaf Khaleel, Azyan Farhath, Ismail Nazuwan, Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Irfan, Mohamed Miuvaan, Shaof Hassan, Tharindu Kaushal Rodrigo, Azin Rafeeq, Mohamed Shiyam, Savindra Amaradasa, Umar Adam, Hassan Rasheed (wk), Mohamed Azzam (wk), Adnan Marikkar, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ismail Ali, Rasheed Rassam

Bhutan

Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tashi Dorji, Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho (c), Anand Mongar, Namgay Thinley, Ngawang Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Tashi Phuntsho, Jigme Dorji (wk), Manoj Adhikari (wk), Namgang Chejay, Sonam Chophel (wk), Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, Tashi Chophel, Tenzin Wangchuk

