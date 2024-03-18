Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After Ireland secured a 38-run victory in the first T20I on Friday (March 15), Afghanistan bounced back strongly in the next game, clinching a 10-run win.

Afghanistan batted first and scored 153-9. Mohammad Nabi scored a 38-ball half-century, while Sediqullah Atal scored 35 off 32 in the top of the order. Rashid Khan contributed 25 in the lower order, hitting three fours and a maximum.

In response, Ireland had a promising start, with Andrew Balbirnie (45) and Paul Stirling (24) providing valuable runs as openers, but their middle order faltered within 16 overs. However, Gareth Delany showed resilience with his 39 off 18, but it wasn't sufficient.

Rashid demonstrated his prowess in Afghanistan's bowling attack, claiming four wickets for 14 runs in four overs. Afghanistan will look forward to continuing their momentum, while Ireland will eye for a strong performance n the decider.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I, Afghanistan vs Ireland in UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 18, 2024; Monday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Ireland have met in 25 T20I head-to-head encounters. Afghanistan have won 17 out of those, including the most recent one.

Matches played: 25

Afghanistan won: 17

Ireland won: 8

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has favored bowlers, with both pacers and spinners dominating in the last two games. As the game progresses, bowlers get enough assistance from the track. The average first-innings score hovers around 145-155.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The weather at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a temperature of 27°C. There's no chance of precipitation, with humidity at 57% and a wind speed of 13 km/h.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction

Afghanistan have dominated Ireland in the head-to-head matches, winning 17 out of 25 games. They have a winning momentum of the previous win and will be eyeing to capitalize it in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

