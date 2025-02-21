Afghanistan vs South Africa, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 21, 2025 07:10 IST
Afghanistan will take on South Africa (Image: Getty)

The third match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will happen on February 21 between Afghanistan and South Africa. It is the first match of Group B in the ongoing mega event. Apart from Afghanistan and South Africa, the group also features former champions Australia and 2013 edition's finalists England.

Afghanistan and South Africa will compete at the National Stadium in Karachi. This match marks Afghanistan's debut at the grand stage of the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, South Africa will be keen to win an ICC trophy, having lost the T20 World Cup final last year.

Before the Afghanistan vs South Africa match starts, here's a glance at some important details about the upcoming Champions Trophy game.

Afghanistan vs South Africa 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Afghanistan vs South Africa, Match 3, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Date and Time: February 21, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Afghanistan vs South Africa pitch report

The pitch in Karachi seemed great for batting in the 2025 Champions Trophy tournament opener between New Zealand and Pakistan. A similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer for the upcoming match as well.

Afghanistan vs South Africa weather forecast

A cloudy sky is predicted for this day/night match in Karachi. There is a 10% chance of rain in the evening. The humidity levels are expected to loom around 32% throughout the game.

Afghanistan vs South Africa probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Amatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooq and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

South Africa

Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

Afghanistan vs South Africa live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

South Africa: SuperSport.

Afghanistan: ATN.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
