×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Afridi announced as icon player for Euro T20 Slam; Duminy and Tahir will join as marquee players

Press Release
NEWS
News
191   //    21 May 2019, 16:37 IST

Mumbai, 21st May – Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has joined the Euro T20 Slam as icon player while South African T-20 team’s vice-captain JP Duminy and his country mate Imran Tahir will be among the six marquee players. The three weeks long tournament will be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from 30th August – 22nd September 2019.

Afridi will be among six icon players along with Shane Watson from Australia, Brendon McCullum from New Zealand and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan. Duminy and Tahir will join the likes of Chris Lynn from Australia, Babar Azam from Pakistan and Luke Ronchi from New Zealand as marquee players.

The remaining two icon players and one marquee player’s names will be announced soon.

The six franchises - Amsterdam Kings & Rotterdam Rhinos from Netherlands, Glasgow Giants & Edinburgh Rocks from Scotland and Dublin Chiefs & Belfast Titans from Ireland, will try to pick these icon and marquee players in the draft.

GS Holding Inc and Woods Entertainment (promoters of the league) have expressed gratitude and are hopeful to attract many star players going forward.

Mr. Gurmeet Singh, GS Holding Inc, said,

“Having a field of star-studded players from all different continents is very exciting and a step forward in making Euro T20 Slam a huge success. The icon and marquee players will not just attract the local and overseas players but also the sponsors. We are hoping to get similar response from the sponsors from all across the world to come and join us as franchises owners and make this league a benchmark in T20 cricket.”

Shahid Afridi who is the leading wicket-taker in T20 international cricket, said,

“I have enjoyed my early days in cricket playing in Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Kent. I am expecting similar kind of surfaces and weather in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands. It is the part of the world where we won our only World T20 title. I am really excited to go out there and entertain the fans."

Tags:
Shahid Afridi Imran Tahir
Advertisement
New era for European cricket begins with the official launch of the Euro T20 Slam
RELATED STORY
Akram, Vengsarkar to officially launch Euro T20 Slam
RELATED STORY
New European cricket league’s name unveiled as: ‘Euro T20 Slam’
RELATED STORY
Tahir, Duminy and Morris miss out on national contracts
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing South Africa's squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 value-for-money players of the season 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Probable first choice XI for South Africa
RELATED STORY
Detailed list of all Shahid Afridi retirements
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 : The highest wicket-taker of each team 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Imran Tahir set to retire from ODIs after the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
2nd ODI
SL 172/1 (30.0 ov)
SCO
LIVE
Scotland won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS SCO live score
DBY 378/10
GLA 299/6 (101.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Lunch: Glamorgan trail Derbyshire by 79 runs with 4 wickets remaining
DBY VS GLA live score
DUR 158/10 & 39/2 (7.5 ov)
GLO 174/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Durham lead Gloucestershire by 23 runs with 8 wickets remaining
DUR VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us