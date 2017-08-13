Ahmed Shehzad gets trolled on Twitter after uploading post-workout picture
The opening batsman has not played international cricket since he was dropped from the Pakistan team in the ICC Champions Trophy.
Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shahzad was trolled endlessly on Twitter after he uploaded a post-workout picture of himself.
The right-hander last played international cricket in the ICC Champions Trophy in June, where he played just one match before youngster Fakhar Zaman replaced him in the playing XI.
The talented batsman has played 13 Tests, 79 ODIs and 48 T20Is in his international career so far for Pakistan and has scored more than 4700 runs for them till now. For now, Shehzad is looking to make a comeback to the ODI playing XI.
Here is the picture that he recently posted on Twitter:
The post clearly did not go well with the Pakistan fans and soon, they started taking a dig at the batsman through a flurry of tweets.
Here's a look at some of them: