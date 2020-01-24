Ajit Agarkar applies for national selector's job; set to rival Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for chairman's role

Agarkar is the front-runner for the chairman's post.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has applied for the national selector’s job, and the 42-year-old is considered to be a frontrunner for the chairman’s post since the new constitution doesn’t have provisions for a zonal system.

The former Mumbai fast bowler, who is still the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI’s with 288 scalps, submitted his candidature for the job on 24th January – the deadline BCCI had set for applications.

Agarkar’s foray for the post was preceded by applications from former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, former wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia, former off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan, and former batsman Amay Khurasiya.

The BCCI will be replacing MSK Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone) from the existing committee, whilst the likes of Saranjeet Singh (North Zone), Jatin Paranjpe (West Zone) and Devang Gandhi (East Zone) will be continuing in their respective roles for one more season.

According to a BCCI official, Agarkar’s candidature has spiced things up, as, before the former chairman of the Mumbai senior collection committees application, many had expected Sivaramakrishnan to be the front-runner for the chairman’s post.

However, according to the official, Agarkar’s entry into the fray will shake things up and it will be extremely interesting to see which of the applicants are ultimately shortlisted.