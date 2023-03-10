AMA vs BEB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 22

The 22nd game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Ambernath Avengers (AMA) square off against Belapur Blasters (BEB) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Friday (March 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AMA vs BEB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
The Blasters have won three of their five games, while Ambernath have won two of their last five too. The Avengers will look to give their all to win, but the Blasters are expected to prevail.
AMA vs BEB Match Details
The 22nd game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 10 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: AMA vs BEB, Match 22
Date and Time: March10, 2023; 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Sanpada Scorpions and Mira Bhayandar Lions saw 228 runs scored for the loss of 18 wickets.
AMA vs BEB Form Guide
AMA - Won 2 of their last 5 ganes
BEB - Won 3 of their last 5 games
AMA vs BEB Probable Playing XI
AMA
No injury updates
Aquib Shaikh (C), Parag Jadhav, Om Kamat, Vishwajit Jagdale, Ravi Vishwakarma, Prasad Shingote, Sanket Gowari, Ashwin Shelke, Sanket Pande, Adarsh Upadhyay (wk), Jay Bista
BEB
No injury updates
Chinmay Sutar (C), Shreyash Gurav, Vidhyadhar Kamat, Shashwat Jagtap, Ashay Sardesai, Sahil Phegade, Sandesh Koli, Aniket Khadpe, Omkar Umbarkar, Hardik Tamore (wk), Akash Parkar
AMA vs BEB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
H Tamore
Tamore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Upadhyay is another good pick.
Batters
O Kamat
C Sutar and Kamat are the two best batter picks. O Umbarkar played well in the last game, so he;s also a good pick.
All-rounders
J Bista
Bista and A Khadpe are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Jagdale is another good pick.
Bowlers
S Gowari
The top bowler picks are S Gowari and P Shingote. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Phegade is another good pick.
AMA vs BEB match captain and vice-captain choices
J Bista
Bista bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial role inhere. He has earned 471 points in the last four games.
S Gowari
As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Gowari the captain or vice-captaon, as he bats in the lower middle order and also complete his quota of overs. could can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 287 points in the last four games.
5 Must-Picks for AMA vs BEB, Match 22
J Bista
S Gowari
O Kamat
V Jagdale
A Khadpe
Ambernath Avengers vs Belapur Blasters Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who also both their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Ambernath Avengers vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: H Tamore
Batters: O Kamat, C Sutar
All-rounders: J Bista, A Khadpe, V Jagdale, V Kamat
Bowlers: S Gowari, S Phegade, P Shingote, S Gurav
Ambernath Avengers vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: H Tamore
Batters: O Kamat, C Sutar, O Umbarkar, K Almeida
All-rounders: J Bista, A Khadpe, V Jagdale, V Kamat
Bowlers: S Gowari, S Phegade
