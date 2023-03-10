AMA vs BEB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 22

The 22nd game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Ambernath Avengers (AMA) square off against Belapur Blasters (BEB) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Friday (March 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AMA vs BEB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Blasters have won three of their five games, while Ambernath have won two of their last five too. The Avengers will look to give their all to win, but the Blasters are expected to prevail.

AMA vs BEB Match Details

The 22nd game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 10 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AMA vs BEB, Match 22

Date and Time: March10, 2023; 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Sanpada Scorpions and Mira Bhayandar Lions saw 228 runs scored for the loss of 18 wickets.

AMA vs BEB Form Guide

AMA - Won 2 of their last 5 ganes

BEB - Won 3 of their last 5 games

AMA vs BEB Probable Playing XI

AMA

No injury updates

Aquib Shaikh (C), Parag Jadhav, Om Kamat, Vishwajit Jagdale, Ravi Vishwakarma, Prasad Shingote, Sanket Gowari, Ashwin Shelke, Sanket Pande, Adarsh Upadhyay (wk), Jay Bista

BEB

No injury updates

Chinmay Sutar (C), Shreyash Gurav, Vidhyadhar Kamat, Shashwat Jagtap, Ashay Sardesai, Sahil Phegade, Sandesh Koli, Aniket Khadpe, Omkar Umbarkar, Hardik Tamore (wk), Akash Parkar

AMA vs BEB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamore

Tamore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Upadhyay is another good pick.

Batters

O Kamat

C Sutar and Kamat are the two best batter picks. O Umbarkar played well in the last game, so he;s also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Bista

Bista and A Khadpe are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Jagdale is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Gowari

The top bowler picks are S Gowari and P Shingote. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Phegade is another good pick.

AMA vs BEB match captain and vice-captain choices

J Bista

Bista bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial role inhere. He has earned 471 points in the last four games.

S Gowari

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Gowari the captain or vice-captaon, as he bats in the lower middle order and also complete his quota of overs. could can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 287 points in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for AMA vs BEB, Match 22

J Bista

S Gowari

O Kamat

V Jagdale

A Khadpe

Ambernath Avengers vs Belapur Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who also both their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ambernath Avengers vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Tamore

Batters: O Kamat, C Sutar

All-rounders: J Bista, A Khadpe, V Jagdale, V Kamat

Bowlers: S Gowari, S Phegade, P Shingote, S Gurav

Ambernath Avengers vs Belapur Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Tamore

Batters: O Kamat, C Sutar, O Umbarkar, K Almeida

All-rounders: J Bista, A Khadpe, V Jagdale, V Kamat

Bowlers: S Gowari, S Phegade

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes