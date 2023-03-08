AMA vs VAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 17

The 17th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Ambernath Avengers (AMA) squaring off against Vashi Warriors (VAW) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday, March 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AMA vs VAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Vashi Warriors have won one of their last four matches. Ambernath Avengers, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches of the tournament.

Vashi Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but Ambernath Avengers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AMA vs VAW Match Details

The 17th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 8 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMA vs VAW, Match 17

Date and Time: 8th March 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Sanpada Scorpions and the Thane Tigers, where a total of 167 runs were scored for a loss of 12 wickets.

AMA vs VAW Form Guide

AMA - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

VAW - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

AMA vs VAW Probable Playing XI

AMA Playing XI

No injury updates

Aquib Shaikh ©, Parag Jadhav, Om Kamat, Vishwajit Jagdale, Ravi Vishwakarma, Prasad Shingote, Sanket Gowari, Ashwin Shelke, Sanket Pande, Adarsh Upadhyay (wk), Jay Bista

VAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Nikhil Patil, Jitesh Raut, Gopendra Bohara, Anurag, Siddhant Singh, Hrushikesh Pawar, Jaideep Pardeshi, Hardik Karangale, Atul Singh ©, Dhrumil Matkar, Prasad Pawar (wk)

AMA vs VAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Pawar

P Pawar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Upadhyay is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Kamat

H Karangale and O Kamat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Pardeshi played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Bista

J Bista and D Matkar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Pawar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Gowari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Gowari and P Shingote. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AMA vs VAW match captain and vice-captain choices

J Bista

J Bista will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 106 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

S Gowari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Gowari the vice-captain as he will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for AMA vs VAW, Match 17

J Bista

S Gowari

O Kamat

H Karangale

D Matkar

Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar

Batters: O Kamat, H Karangale, J Pardeshi

All-rounders: J Bista, Anurag, D Matkar, H Pawar

Bowlers: S Gowari, A Singh, P Shingote

Ambernath Avengers vs Vashi Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Pawar

Batters: O Kamat, H Karangale, J Pardeshi, K Almeida

All-rounders: J Bista, Anurag, D Matkar, H Pawar

Bowlers: S Gowari, P Shingote

Poll : 0 votes