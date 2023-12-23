American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Premium Aussies vs Premium Indians

Premium Indians continued their winning streak in the American Premier League 2023 with a five-wicket win over Premium Aussies at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Friday, December 22.

Meanwhile, Premium Paks outwitted Premium Afghans by 10 wickets in another match of the day.

Premium Indians have now toppled Premium Windies to reach the top of the points table. Even though the team has fielded three captains in three matches, the results have been unaltered. With three wins on the trot, the Indians are sitting pretty on top with six points with a net run rate (NRR) of 2.247.

Premium Windies are placed second on the table with two wins in three games and a healthy NRR of 3.183. The dominating win against Premium Aghans helped Premium Paks to not only register their first win of the second season but also move up to the third position in the points table.

Premium Paks have pipped Premium Americans on the table, though both teams have two points each after their completed two fixtures. A superior NRR of 1.32 is the difference for the Paks against the Americans (0.8). Premium Canadians are yet to play a game in the tournament.

Premium Aussies and Premium Afghans have suffered back-to-back defeats in the tournament and as a result, both teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table at sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Below here you can take a look at the points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Premium Indians 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.247 2 Premium Windies 3 2 1 0 0 4 3.183 3 Premium Paks 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.32 4 Premium Americans 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.8 5 Premium Canadians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Premium Aussies 2 0 2 0 0 0 -5.208 7 Premium Afghans 2 0 2 0 0 0 -7.228

Premium Paks thrash Premium Afghans

Premium Paks bowled out Premium Afghans for 98 in just 14.2 overs after the whole bowling unit collectively took charge. Nicholson Ekwart and Fayyaz Butt were the most economical bowlers. Nicholson and Umar Ali Khan picked two wickets each, while Fayyaz, Umer Farooq-I and Naqash Ali added one scalp apiece to decimate the Afghans batting order.

Paks openers Zeeshan Ashraf and Nicholson Ekwart were spot on with their free-flowing approach as they reached the minuscule score in 39 balls itself.

