APC Group One Day Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Hong Kong will host Kuwait and Malaysia in a Tri-Nation One-Day series between March 15 - 20 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

All teams will play a couple of matches each in the group stage, with the two teams qualifying for the summit clash of the APC Group One Day Series 2023. The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19.

The bottom-ranked team will play a one-off One Day match against Hong Kong A side. Nizakat Khan will lead the hosts, while Mohammed Aslam has been named as the captain for Kuwait. Ahmad Faiz will captain the Malaysian side.

APC Group One Day Series 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, March 15

Hong Kong vs Kuwait, 7:00 am

Thursday, March 16

Kuwait vs Malaysia, 7:00 am

Friday, March 17

Malaysia vs Hong Kong, 7:00 am

Sunday, March 19

Final, 7:00 am

Monday, March 20

Third Place vs Hong Kong A, 7:00 am

APC Group One Day Series 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the APC Group One Day Series 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website. A Tour Pass for the series would cost Rs. 39/-.

APC Group One Day Series 2023: Squads

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan (C), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Adit Gorawara (wk), Babar Hayat, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath, Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ayush Shukla.

Kuwait

Mohammed Aslam (C), Ahsan Ul Haq, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel (wk), Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Bilal Tahir, Ali Zaheer.

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Aziz, Fitri Sham, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Nazril Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Akram.

