APL 2018 Schedule, Broadcast Details

The stars will be in action from October 5

T20 cricket has created an immaculate sense of excitement among the fans and pundits. With T20 cricket growing in leaps and bounds, the T20 leagues have now become a common characteristic in the cricketing world. Moreover, the advent of these T20 league also helps the development of cricket in the country. And, Afghanistan is no different as they are all set to kick off their own domestic T20 league.

The Afghanistan Premier League is all set to kick-off its first edition from Friday (5th of October). The APL (Afghanistan Premier League) 2018 is set to take place across 17 days. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will be conducting the APL 2018 with a desire to be one of the best T20 leagues in the world.

Afghanistan Premier League 2018: Venue and Format

The APL 2018 will feature five teams in a round-robin T20 format with each team playing every other team twice. Top four out of these five teams will qualify for semi-finals with the finale slated for 21st of October. Including semi-finals and finals, the APL 2018 will feature 23 games. It is worthy to note that, Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be hosting the entire APL 2018.

Afghanistan Premier League 2018: Full Schedule, Timings, Venue

Date: October 05, 2018 | Match: Kabul vs Paktia, 1st T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 06, 2018 | Match: Nangarhar vs Kandahar, 2nd T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 06, 2018 | Match: Kabul vs Balkh, 3rd T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 07, 2018 | Match: Nangarhar vs Paktia, 4th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 07, 2018 | Match: Kandahar vs Balkh, 5th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 09, 2018 | Match: Kabul vs Nangarhar, 6th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 10, 2018 | Match: Balkh vs Paktia, 7th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 11, 2018 | Match: Kabul vs Kandahar, 8th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE |Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 11, 2018 | Match: Nangarhar vs Balkh, 9th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 12, 2018 | Match: Paktia vs Kandahar, 10th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 12, 2018 | Match: Nangarhar vs Kabul, 11th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 13, 2018 | Match: Paktia vs Balkh, 12th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 13, 2018 |Match: Nangarhar vs Kandahar, 13th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 14, 2018 | Match: Kabul vs Balkh, 14th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 14, 2018 | Match: Nangarhar vs Paktia, 15th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 16, 2018 | Match: Kabul vs Kandahar, 16th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 17, 2018 | Match: Nangarhar vs Balkh, 17th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 17, 2018 | Match: Kandahar vs Paktia, 18th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 18, 2018 | Match: Kandahar vs Balkh, 19th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 12:00 AM GMT, 04:00 PM Local, 05:30 PM IST

Date: October 18, 2018 | Match: Kabul vs Paktia, 20th T20 | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 19, 2018 | Match: TBA vs TBA, 1st Semi-Final | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 20, 2018 | Match: TBA vs TBA, 2nd Semi-Final | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Date: October 21, 2018 | Match: TBA vs TBA, Final | Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE | Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 08:00 PM Local, 09:30 PM IST

Afghanistan Premier League 2018: Full list of broadcasters across the globe

Afghanistan: Ariana Television Network (ATN) has acquired exclusive broadcast rights for the first season of Afghanistan Premier League (APL 2018) in the Afghanistan territory.

Indian Sub-continent: Meanwhile, D Sports will be responsible for the telecast of APL 2018 in India and the subcontinent (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, and Bhutan) countries.

South Africa, and Middle East and North Africa: SuperSport will telecast live coverage of Afghanistan Premier League 2018 in South Africa. Besides, OSN Sports Cricket HD also has TV rights to provide live coverage of games in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries.

USA and Canada: In addition to that, Afghanistan Premier League will also be telecasted live on Willow TV for cricket viewers from the United States. Besides that, ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network) will be responsible for the live coverage of the APL 2018 in Canada.

UK and Australia: Moreover, Sky Sports Cricket is set to broadcast live coverage of Afghanistan Premier League 2018 in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Australian fans will have an uninterrupted live telecast of the APL 2018 on Fox Sports.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh: Apart from D Sports, the Bangladesh cricket fans could also enjoy the live coverage from on Gazi TV (GTV). Gazi Television which is officially known as GTV is a Bengali language digital cable television. Similarly, Sri Lankan fans could also enjoy the live telecast of APL 2018 Channel Eye (SLRC).