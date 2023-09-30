Asian Games 2023, Hong Kong vs Japan, Match 8: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong will take on Japan in the eighth game of the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, October 1, at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Both teams are placed in Group B along with Cambodia.

Hong Kong kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a game against the Cambodians. They won the toss and chose to bowl, which proved to be a wise decision.

Cambodia's batting struggled, with only two players managing to reach double-digits. Ram Sharan top-scored with 27 runs off 34 deliveries as they were bowled out for a mere 70 runs in 18.2 overs.

Hong Kong's Nasrulla Rana was the star with the ball, taking four wickets for just seven runs. Anas Khan and Mohammad Ghazanfar chipped in with two wickets each, while Ayush Shukla and Ehsan Khan also claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Hong Kong lost their first wicket early. However, Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat then guided them to an easy victory as they reached the target in just 5.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Japan also played their first game at the Asian Games 2023 against Cambodia, who won the toss and opted to bat. Sharwan Godara played a fine innings, scoring 36 runs off 23 deliveries as Cambodia managed to post a total of 125/7 in 20 overs.

Japan began their chase well, with the openers contributing 61 runs in just 7.5 overs. However, they faced a few hiccups along the way, losing five wickets just as they crossed the 100-run mark.

Despite the wobbles, the lower-middle order displayed composure and guided them to victory in 18.1 overs.

Hong Kong vs Japan Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Japan, One-Off Match, Asian Games 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: October 1, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: ZJUT Cricket Field. Hangzhou, Zhejiang

Hong Kong vs Japan Pitch Report

The ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou could offer a bowling-friendly surface for the upcoming match. The average first innings total at this venue has been around 147 runs. Given this trend, the team that wins the toss may opt to bat.

The conditions at this ground may favor both pacers and spinners. As a result, bowlers from both sides could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

Hong Kong vs Japan Weather Report

At the beginning of this Asian Games 2023 contest, the temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius. It may gradually decrease a little by the end of the match.

The atmosphere might initially be somewhat cloudy, but as the match progresses, it is expected to become sunny and clear, providing favorable conditions for cricket. These weather conditions should allow for an enjoyable and uninterrupted contest on Sunday.

Hong Kong vs Japan Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (c), Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Muhammad Khan (wk), Shiv Mathur, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Niaz Ali, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla.

Japan

Lachlan Lake, Alexander Patmore (wk), Kendel Fleming (c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Declan Suzuki, Tsuyoshi Takada, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Ryan Drake

Hong Kong vs Japan Match Prediction

This will be the first T20I game between Hong Kong and Japan. Based on their respective performances and the former's experience, it's reasonable to suggest that they might have an advantage going into the match.

Hong Kong have looked like the better team at the Asian Games 2023 and should pick up a victory in this game.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win this Asian Games 2023 match.

Hong Kong vs Japan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLIV.