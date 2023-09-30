Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Hong Kong vs Japan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong and Japan are all set to lock horns in the seventh match of the Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Sunday, October 1.

Hong Kong, led by Nizakat Khan, are placed at the top of Group B with two points and a net run rate of +9.357. They beat Cambodia by nine wickets in their previous game and will be high on confidence.

After opting to field first, they bowled their opponents out for 70 in 18.2 overs. Nasrulla Rana was their standout bowler after he picked up four wickets. Hong Kong chased down the target in 5.5 overs.

Japan, led by Kendel Fleming, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.686. They will go into the match after beating Cambodia by three wickets.

After being put in to field first, Japan restricted Cambodia to 125 for the loss of seven wickets. Ryan Drake picked up three wickets. Japan chased down the target with 11 balls left in their innings.

Hong Kong vs Japan Match Details

Match: Hong Kong vs Japan, Match No.8, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 1, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Hong Kong vs Japan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be a decent one for the batters. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Hong Kong vs Japan Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Hangzhou will be pleasant. There is no chance of rain as of now, and temperatures will be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong vs Japan Probable XIs

Hong Kong

Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (c), Akbar Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Muhammad Khan (wk), Shiv Mathur, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Niaz Ali, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla

Japan

Lachlan Lake, Alexander Patmore (wk), Kendel Fleming (c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Declan Suzuki, Tsuyoshi Takada, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Ryan Drake

Hong Kong vs Japan Match Prediction

Hong Kong will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. Their team is far more experience that Japan’s.

Prediction: Hong Kong to win the match.

Hong Kong vs Japan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

