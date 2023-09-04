Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 14: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 5t, Tuesday, at 1:30 PM IST, the 14th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will see Brahmaputra Boys Riders take on Barak Bravehearts.

In a surprising turn of events, Barak Bravehearts convincingly defeated table-toppers Dihing Patkai Riders by four wickets in their recent match. Opting to bat first, Dihing Patkai Riders struggled, managing only 97 runs, losing all their wickets in the first innings.

Skipper Amlanjyoti Das led the bowling attack, taking three wickets at an economy of 4.3, while Mukhtar Hussain secured two wickets at an economy of 7.5. Barak Bravehearts comfortably chased down the target in 16 overs to seal their first victory in the tournament in a dominant display.

The Brahmaputra boys secured a convincing 26-run win over Kaziranga Heroes yesterday. Batting first, the Brahmaputra boys managed to muster only 115 runs in the first innings as the batters faced a tough day.

But it was their bowlers who orchestrated the win, with Mrinmoy Dutta and skipper Pervez Musharraf taking three wickets each. Dutta bowled at an economy of 6.8 while Musharaf’s was an impressive 1.3. Kaziranga Heroes were bowled out by the Boys for just 89 runs, helping the latter earn two crucial points in a dominant performance.

Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Details

Match: Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 14

Date & Time: September 5th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opposition by putting up a good score on the board.

Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys Weather Forecast

Tuesday's weather is expected to be sunny with a high of 100°F (38°C). There is a slight chance of precipitation at 20%, and humidity levels will be moderate at 68%. The wind will be relatively calm at 7 mph, making it a hot and sunny day.

Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Junaid Rehan, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Amlanjyoti Das(c), Nipan Deka, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Abhilash Gogoi, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Roy, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar.

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury concerns

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, Jitu Ali, MD Kaif, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Erik Roy(wk), Akash Chetri, Chintu Deka, Karan Mahajan, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh.

Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Prediction

Looking at the points table, Brahmaputra Boys stand as clear favorites with three wins out of four matches. They are on second spot with six points. But Barack Bravehearts' impressive win against table-toppers Dihing Patkai indicates their significant comeback, and they shouldn't be underestimated as well.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys is to win the 14th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Barak Bravehearts vs Brahmaputra Boys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode