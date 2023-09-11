Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 25: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On Monday, September 11, the 25th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy gets underway between Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys at 9.30 am IST.

Barak Bravehearts recently suffered a loss to Subansiri Champs by seven wickets. They posted a meager total of 112 runs and were bowled out with an over to spare. Predictably, this total proved insufficient as Subansiri Champs successfully chased it down within 15 overs.

In their recent match, Brahmaputra Boys secured a thrilling three-wicket victory against Subansiri Champs. They first restricted the Champs to a total of 142 runs, showcasing their bowlers' prowess. Then, displaying nerves of steel, Brahmaputra's batters, led by Rajjakuddin Ahmed, secured the win with his unbeaten 54 off 28 balls, sealing a closely fought contest.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts Match Details

Match: Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 25

Date & Time: September 11, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts Pitch Report:

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts Weather Forecast:

Expect thundershowers with temperatures around 90°F (32°C). The precipitation likelihood is high at 70%, and the humidity is at 81%, making it a potentially rainy and humid day with some thunderstorms.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XIs:

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury concerns

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, MD Kaif, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ayush Agarwala(wk), Erik Roy, Akash Chetri, Chintu Deka, Karan Mahajan, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh.

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Amlanjyoti Das(c), Manab Barman, Nipan Deka, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu(wk), Abhilash Gogoi, Mekhail Doley, Pritish Roy.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts Match Prediction:

Brahmaputra Boys are dominating the tournament with 14 points, making them the clear favorites in the upcoming match. No other team has even reached 10 points, showcasing how tough the Brahmaputra unit has been.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys to win the game.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts Riders Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode