Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs, Semi Final 1: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The first semi-final of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will feature Subansiri Champs taking on Brahmaputra Boys. The match will take place on Thursday, September 14, at 09:30 am IST.

In a thrilling encounter, Subansiri Champs clinched a victory against the Dihing Patkar Riders by five wickets. Restricting the Riders to 163, the Champs paced their chase perfectly, reaching the target in 20 overs. The star of the show was Danish Ahmed, who anchored the innings with an unbeaten 62, steering his team to victory.

The Brahmaputra Boys are coming off a crushing defeat against the Patki Riders. Despite their bowlers restricting the Riders to 129, the Boys’ batting line-up collapsed at 69 runs with more than five overs to spare. This marked a disappointing end to their chase.

Subansiri Champs, fresh off their victory, will aim to maintain their winning momentum and strategic batting in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra Boys, recovering from their recent loss, will need to focus on strengthening their batting line-up to turn the tables in the upcoming match.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Match Details

Match: Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs, Semi-Final 1

Date & Time: September 14, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Weather Forecast

Thursday's weather is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms with a high of 95°F (35°C). There is a 60% chance of precipitation, and humidity levels will be at 76%. Wind speeds are anticipated to be around 7 mph.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XIs

Brahmaputra Boys Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, Jitu Ali, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ayush Agarwala(wk), Erik Roy, Akash Chetri, Deepjyoti Saikia, Karan Mahajan, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh.

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Danish Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Saurav Dihigya, Subham Mandal, Vishal Roy, Senglong Rongpi, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c), Wasiqur Rahman, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Mriganka Upadhaya, Pushparaj Sharma.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Match Prediction

Despite topping the table, the recent form of the Brahmaputra Boys has cast them as less favorites against the surging Subansiri Champs. However, underestimating the Boys could be a mistake. This sets the stage for a semi-final clash that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Prediction: Subansiri Champs is to win the game

Brahmaputra Boys vs Subansiri Champs Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode