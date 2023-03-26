AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Women Spain, Match 7

Malta Women (MLT-W) will take on Austria Women (AUT-W) in match 7 at the ECI Women Spain on Sunday (March 26) at the Cartama Oval in Spain. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Malta Women have won none of their last three matches. Austria Women, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches.

Malta Women will try their best to win the match, but Austria Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Match Details

Match 7 of the ECI Women Spain will be played on March 26 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUT-W vs MLT-W, ECI Women Spain, Match 7

Date and Time: 26th March 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval in Spain has a bowling pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect some early swing in the match.

The last match played on this pitch was between Spain Women and Austria Women, where a total of 126 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

AUT-W vs MLT-W Form Guide

AUT-W - W W W

MLT-W - L L L

AUT-W vs MLT-W Probable Playing XI

AUT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jo Antoinette Stiglitz ©, Busra Uca (wk), Valentina Avdylaj, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Hannah Simpson Parker, Sriya Komati Reddy, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Mallika Pathirannehelage, Emma Kirkman, Ashmaan Saifee

MLT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rojina Theeng, Prativa Bhandari, Sushma Dahal Khatri, Ashma Pariyar, Shamla Cholasseri, Jessica Rymer (c & wk), Aneeta Santhosh, Stella Arooja, Sweta Kharel, Sanjana Budhathoki, Anupama Rameshan

AUT-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Uca

B Uca, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J Rymer is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Sabu

H Simpson and P Sabu are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Pariyar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Mahadewa

M Mahadewa and A Mae are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Antoinette is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

V Avdylaj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Saifee and V Avdylaj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Budhathoki is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUT-W vs MLT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mae

A Mae is one of the best players in the Austria Women's squad. She will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. The 27-year-old is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 158 points in the last three matches.

V Avdylaj

V Avdylaj is one of the best picks in the Austria Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 124 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUT-W vs MLT-W, Match 7

A Mae

V Avdylaj

A Santhosh

M Mahadewa

S Budhathoki

Austria Women vs Malta Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austria Women vs Malta Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Uca

Batters: H Simpson, P Sabu

All-rounders: A Mae, A Santhosh, J Antoinette, A Rameshan, M Mahadewa, S Kattimani

Bowlers: S Budhathoki, V Avdylaj

Austria Women vs Malta Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Uca

Batters: P Sabu

All-rounders: A Mae, A Santhosh, J Antoinette, A Rameshan, M Mahadewa, S Kattimani

Bowlers: S Budhathoki, V Avdylaj, A Saifee

