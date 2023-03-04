BAH vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 9

The ninth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will see the Bahamas (BAH) squaring off against Bermuda (BER) at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAH vs BER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bermuda have won all of their last three matches. The Bahamas, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the tournament.

The Bahamas will give it their all to win the match, but Bermuda are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAH vs BER Match Details

The ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on March 4 at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAH vs BER, Match 9

Date and Time: March 4 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Hurlingham Club Ground, Buenos Aires

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Bahamas and Argentina, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

BAH vs BER Form Guide

BAH - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BER - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

BAH vs BER Probable Playing XI

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Marc Taylor (c), Jonathan Barry, Festus Benn, Turan Brown, Keith Burrows, Sandeep Goud, Narendra Harshanaath Ekanayake, Everette Haven, Kervon Hinds, Julio Jemison (wk), Ashok Nair, Junior Scott, Gregory Taylor, Dwight Wheatley

BER Playing XI

No injury updates

Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Jacob Daniel Theunis Albertze, Jabari Darrell, Terryn Fray, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Justin Pitcher, Dominic Sabir, Sinclair Smith (wk), Charles Trott, Matthew Watson

BAH vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Jemison

J Jemison is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Smith is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Rawlins

M Taylor and D Rawlins are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Manders played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Leverock

K Hinds and K Leverock are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Barry is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Ekanayake

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Brangman and N Ekanayake. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Goud is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAH vs BER match captain and vice-captain choices

D Rawlins

D Rawlins will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 133 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches.

K Leverock

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Leverock the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 154 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAH vs BER, Match 9

K Leverock

K Hinds

D Rawlins

M Taylor

T Manders

Bahamas vs Bermuda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bahamas vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Jemison

Batters: D Rawlins, T Manders, M Taylor

All-rounders: Z Burgess, K Hinds, K Leverock, M Jones, J Barry, F Benn

Bowlers: N Ekanayake

Bahamas vs Bermuda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Jemison

Batters: D Rawlins, T Manders, M Taylor

All-rounders: Z Burgess, K Hinds, K Leverock, M Jones, J Barry

Bowlers: N Ekanayake, D Brangman

