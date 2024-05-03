BAN vs ZIM 2024: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch history and T20I records

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will play host to three T20Is between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the next few days. The two teams will play a five-match series, with the other two games scheduled to be held in Dhaka.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have battled in only one T20I match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium before. It was on September 18, 2019, where the home team recorded a comfortable 48-run win.

With the T20 World Cup coming up, Bangladesh will aim to maintain their undefeated T20I record against Zimbabwe in Chattogram. Before the series begins, here's a glance at the pitch history of the stadium.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram T20I records

Teams batting first and teams batting second have been equally successful in Chattogram, recording 12 wins each. Bangladesh have a 60% win record in T20Is hosted by this venue.

Here's a list of some other stats which fans should know about Chattogram before the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series:

Matches played: 24

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Highest team score: 207/5 - Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2023

Lowest team score: 39 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2014

Highest individual score: 116* - Alex Hales (ENG) vs Sri Lanka, 2014

Best bowling figures: 5/3 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs New Zealand, 2014

Highest successful run-chase: 190/4 - England vs Sri Lanka, 2014

Average first innigs score: 150

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch report

The pitch report for all three T20Is between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe should be available on FanCode before the toss. The wicket in Chattogram is not a batting paradise, but some batters did achieve success on this ground.

Teams batting first should aim to score 160-170 on the board and then defend the target successfully. Fans shouldn't expect too many high-scoring matches in the series.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram last T20I match

Ireland defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the previous T20I hosted by this venue. The match took place on March 31, 2023, where Shamim Hossain's half-century guided the home team to 124. Chasing 125, Ireland reached 126/3, riding on skipper Paul Stirling's quickfire half-ton.

Nine sixers were hit in that match, while two batters scored 50+.

Here is a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Bangladesh 124 (Shamim Hossain 51, Mark Adair 3/25) lost to Ireland 126/3 (Paul Stirling 77, Rishad Hossain 1/19) by 7 wickets.

