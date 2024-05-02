Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The five-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will kick off on May 3 in Bangladesh. The first three games will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The final two fixtures will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The series provides an ideal preparation for Bangladesh for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the global event. They will be hoping that they pose a tough challenge to the Bangla Tigers at their home.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the Bangladesh side in the series. The likes of Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das form a solid batting line-up to go with the bowling attack, comprising Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be led by Sikandar Raza who represented the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024. Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams are the experienced batters in the squad. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava are expected to lead the bowling attack.

Both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be looking to bring out their A-game on Friday and start the series on a winning note.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: May 3, 2024, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have faced each other 20 times in the shortest format. Bangladesh have won 13 of those whereas Zimbabwe have emerged victorious on seven occasions.

Total matches played: 20

Bangladesh won: 13

Zimbabwe won: 7

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The surface at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is expected to be on the slower side. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the spinners will get plenty of assistance from it. The batters will have to be patient as stroke-making won’t be easy at this venue.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chattogram is expected to hover between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on Friday.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Team News

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan haven’t been included in the squad for the first three games of the series.

Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe

Team News

No injury concerns. All the players are available for selection.

Probable XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Jonathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

The T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe kicks off on Friday. Both sides are expected to come out hard in the opening game to get an early lead in the series.

Bangladesh have the home advantage and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback