Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series, starting on Friday, May 3. The series will conclude on Sunday, May 12. The first three matches of the series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, while the last two will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in this series. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have not been picked for the first three matches of the series. Shakib recovered from an eye problem recently and will play in the Dhaka Premier League. Mustafizur will return to Bangladesh from the IPL after playing a match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, May 1.

Sikandar Raza will continue to lead Zimbabwe in this series. He was a part of the Punjab Kings team in the IPL. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram missed the last T20I series against Sri Lanka and have been called back. Johnathan Campbell is the only uncapped player in the squad. Stuart Matsikenyeri will be in charge of the team in the absence of a head coach.

Zimbabwe are currently ranked in 12th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 193. Bangladesh are in ninth place and have a rating of 227. The series will help the Bangladesh side prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head to Head in T20I

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have played a total of 20 T20I matches so far. Bangladesh have won 13 out of these 20 games, while Zimbabwe have won the remaining seven. They have won three out of the last five games against Zimbabwe. The African nation won the last series between the two teams in 2022.

Matches Played: 20

Bangladesh Won: 13

Zimbabwe Won: 7

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, May 3

Match 1 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:30 PM

Sunday, May 5

Match 2 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 5:30 PM

Tuesday, May 7

Match 3 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 2:30 PM

Friday, May 10

Match 4 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:30 PM

Sunday, May 12

Match 5 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 9:30 AM

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh (for the first three matches)

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Zimbabwe

Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Jonathan Campell, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie (wk), Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback