BAV vs SLG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Match - February 1, 2022

Bavaria and the Sloggers will take on each other in the fifth and sixth matches of ECS T10 Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex on February 1, Tuesday.

After a few successful editions, the European Cricket Series has come up with a whole new season of ECS T10 Gibraltar with a combination of budding cricketers and international stars from the country taking part in the competition.

Both Bavaria and the Sloggers have a few international cricketers in their squads. Since Gibraltar hasn't tasted much success in T20I cricket, the shortest format of T10 cricket would give the cricketers good game time to showcase and develop their skills.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BAV vs SLG contest.

#3 Matthew Hunter (SLG)

Matthew Hunter, the 28-year-old all-rounder from Gibraltar, represented the team in U15, U17 and U19 cricket before making it to the national team in the shortest format. He has so far scored 45 runs with the willow in three innings and also picked up four wickets in four innings.

Hunter will be showcasing his batting skills in the middle order and is expected to roll his arm in the middle overs. He can be one of the most valuable multiplier options going into this encounter in both departments.

#2 Kenroy Nestor (BAV)

Gibraltar veteran all-rounder Kenroy Nestor will be raring to make his mark in the tournament. He played a total of 13 T20Is in his career scoring 94 runs and picking up eight wickets. He is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl in the middle overs.

Nestor’s pace bowling will be crucial in the middle overs for his side to contain the opposition’s run flow. His performance with both bat and ball will be key for Bavaria in advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

#1 Mark Bacarese (SLG)

Mark Bacarese played for the Gibraltar national team and scored 24 runs in two innings with the bat and also picked up two wickets in three innings with the ball. Mark’s off-breaks would be helpful for the side in the crucial middle overs.

With Bacarese showcasing his skills in both the batting and bowling departments, we can expect him to be one of the multipliers going into these two encounters.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar