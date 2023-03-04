BEB vs KOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 10

The 10th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Belapur Blasters (BEB) squaring off against the Koparkairne Titans (KOT) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEB vs KOT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Koparkairne Titans have secured a solitary victory in two games. Belapur Blasters, too, have the same stats, and both teams will look to solidify their positions in the table.

The Koparkairne Titans possess a talented squad, but the Belapur Blasters are likely to prevail in a closely contested encounter.

BEB vs KOT Match Details

The 10th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 4 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEB vs KOT, Match 10

Date and Time: 4th March 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kalyan Tuskers and Ambernath Avengers, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BEB vs KOT Form Guide

BEB - W L

KOT - L W

BEB vs KOT Probable Playing XI

BEB Playing XI

No injury updates

H.Tamore (wk), O.Umbarkar, C.Sutar, A.Sardesai, A.Ganesh Shetty, A.Parkar, A.Khadpe, S.Jagtap, S.Phegade, S.Gurav, P.Nishad

KOT Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Nilesh Desai (wk), A.Pawar, R.Singh, S.Rodrigues, M.Yadav-I, A.Shimpi, K.Nawrange, A.Yadav, K.Savla, Sarfaraz, M.Saif Shaikh

BEB vs KOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Tamore

H Tamore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Nilesh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Umbarkar

C Sutar and O Umbarkar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sardesai played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Parkar

A Parkar and A Shimpi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khadpe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Sarfaraz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Sarfaraz and S Phegade. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Saif Shaikh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEB vs KOT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shimpi

A Shimpi will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 2 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

A Parkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Parkar as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 51 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BEB vs KOT, Match 10

O Umbarkar

A Parkar

A Shimpi

A Khadpe

K Nawarange

Belapur Blasters vs Koparkairne Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Belapur Blasters vs Koparkairne Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Tamore

Batters: O Umbarkar, C Sutar, A Sardesai

All-rounders: K Nawarange, A Shimpi, A Yadav, A Parkar, A Khadpe

Bowlers: S Phegade, Sarfaraz

Belapur Blasters vs Koparkairne Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Tamore

Batters: O Umbarkar, C Sutar, A Sardesai, A Pawar

All-rounders: K Nawarange, A Shimpi, A Yadav, A Parkar, A Khadpe

Bowlers: Sarfaraz

