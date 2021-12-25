Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 21: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Renegades in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2021. The Docklands Stadium in Melbourne will host this contest.

Perth Scorchers are flying high in the competition. They have played five games so far and have won all the games. They are the only unbeaten side in the competition and have 17 points to their name.

The Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have managed to win only a single game out of four and have only four points to their name.

It is a reverse fixture of the 17th match. Both these sides faced off at the same venue on Wednesday. It was a high-scoring affair and the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by 21 runs.

Batting first, the Scorchers posted 206 on the board thanks to a brilliant innings from Mitchell Marsh. Kane Richardson picked up three wickets for the Renegades.

Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson put up a solid 130-run stand for the second wicket but the lower-order batters failed to contribute as they only managed to score 185 in their 20 overs, falling short by 21 runs.

The Renegades need to be on their toes to come out on top on Sunday against the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 21, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: December 26, 2021, Sunday, 03:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to hover between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Contributions from Mitchell Marsh (86) and Laurie Evans (42*) helped them post 206 on the board. Ashton Agar bowled brilliantly, picking up two wickets and the other bowlers stepped up to help them defend the total.

Probable XI

Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Melbourne Renegades

Kane Richardson starred with the ball, picking up three wickets, but they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Scorchers posted 206. Aaron Finch (68) and Nic Maddinson (67) tried hard but couldn’t take their side across the line, falling short by 21 runs.

Probable XI

Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

When both these sides met on Wednesday, the Scorchers beat the Renegades in a high-scoring game. The Scorchers have been brilliant in the competition so far whereas the Renegades need to be on their toes to turn the tables around.

Perth Scorchers have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aaron Finch score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far