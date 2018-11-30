×
Big Bash League: All the important stats and records

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
30 Nov 2018

Perth Scorchers are the most successful team in the Big Bash League with three titles.
Perth Scorchers are the most successful team in the Big Bash League with three titles.

The Big Bash League, a domestic T20 competition played in Australia, was started by Cricket Australia in 2011-12. The competition consists of eight teams - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Perth Scorchers are the most successful team in the history of the Big Bash League or BBL. They have won the title three times - in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17. They are also the team with the most number of appearances in the final of the BBL, having played a total of five.

No other team apart from Perth Scorchers has been able to win the BBL more than once. The other winners are Sydney Sixers (2011-12), Brisbane Heat (2012-13), Sydney Thunder (2015-16) and Adelaide Strikers (2017-18).

Unlike the Women's Big Bash League, the men's Big Bash League has not seen any Indian player play in it.

The 8th edition of the BBL starts on 19th December 2018. Will we see a first-time winner this time, or will it be one of the previous winners again lifting the trophy?

Before the new season begins let's take a look at some of the stats of the BBL.

223/8 - scored by Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades in 2016-17 is the highest innings total by a team in BBL.

57 all out - by Melbourne Renegades against Melbourne Stars in 2014-15 is the lowest innings total by a team in BBL.

1802 - runs scored by Michael Klinger, who has played for Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, is the most number of runs scored by a player in BBL.

122* - by D'Arcy Short, playing for Hobart Hurricanes, is the highest individual score by a player in an innings in BBL.

18 - is the total number of centuries scored in BBL.

2 - centuries scored by Luke Wright, Usman Khwaja and Craig Simmons each is the most number of centuries scored by a player in BBL.

14 - half-centuries scored by Aaron Finch, playing for Melbourne Renegades, is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in BBL.

102 - sixes hit by Chris Lynn, currently playing for Brisbane Heat, is the most number of sixes struck by a player in BBL.

85 - wickets taken by Ben Laughlin, currently playing for Adelaide Strikers, is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in BBL.

6/7 - taken by Lasith Malinga is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in BBL.

4 - maiden overs bowled by Kane Richardson and Mitchell Johnson each is the most number of maiden overs bowled by a player in BBL.

2 - five-wicket hauls by Daniel Christian, currently playing for Hobart Hurricanes, is the most by any bowler in BBL.

31 - catches taken by Ben Dunk is the most number of catches taken by a player in BBL.

11 - run outs by Johan Botha is the most number of run-outs effected by a player in BBL.

37 - dismissals by Tim Paine of Hobart Hurricanes is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in BBL.

3 - is the total number of hat-tricks taken in the BBL. Xavier Doherty, playing for Hobart Hurricanes, took the first hat-trick against Sydney Thunder in 2012-13. The next two hat-tricks were taken by Andrew Tye playing for Perth Scorchers. His first hat-trick came against Brisbane Heat in 2016-17 and the second one came against Sydney Sixers in 2017-18.

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
