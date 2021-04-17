BRE vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Brescia Bronze Final - April 17th, 2021

Brescia CC will take on Cividate in the bronze final of the ECS T10 Brescia on Saturday.

Brescia CC lost to Janjua Brescia by runs 10 runs in the first ECS T10 Brescia semi-final. Batting first, Janjua Brescia scored 117 for the loss of four wickets. In reply, Brescia CC only managed 107-7.

Despite their recent good form, Cividate also ended up losing their semi-final fixture against Jinnah Brescia. The latter scored 121-5 in their 10 overs. Cividate then suffered a monumental batting collapse and were bowled out for just 39 runs, thereby ending their hopes of winning the ECS T10 Brescia title.

Squads to choose from:

Brescia

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz

Cividate

Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Brescia

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Ammad Khan, Shadnan Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Naseer Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

Cividate

Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (wk), Arslan Sabir, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Bilal Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan Shabbir, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Match Details

Match: Brescia vs Cividate, Bronze Final

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Date and Time: 17th April, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common here.The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102 runs.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRE vs CIV)

BRE vs CIV Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Nawaz, F Javaid, I Khan, N Chaudhary, B Hussain, D Shikoh, K Singh, Q Sajjad, M Arslan, R Shabbir, J Muhammaad

Captain: D Shikoh. Vice-captain: M Arslan

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Nawaz, F Javaid, I Khan, A Sabir, B Hussain, D Shikoh, K Singh, A Attieq, M Arslan, R Shabbir, I Muhammaad

Captain: I Khan. Vice-captain: K Singh