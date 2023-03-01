BYR vs DCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Eliminator 1

The first Qualifier match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Byron (BYR) squaring off against Darmstadt CC (DCC) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, March 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BYR vs DCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Darmstadt CC have won three of their last four matches. Byron, too, have won three of their last four games. Darmstadt CC will give it their all to win the match but Byron are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BYR vs DCC Match Details

The first Qualifier match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 1 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST respectively.

BYR vs DCC, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: March 1 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Tallinn Stallions and Darmstadt CC, where a total of 195 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

BYR vs DCC Form Guide

BYR - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

DCC - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

BYR vs DCC Probable Playing XI

BYR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahmed Mumtaz, Virk Ali, Aslam Mohammad, Qasim Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan, Spyros Nikokavouras, Zois Ntemsias, Costas Vasilas, Spyridon Vasilakis, Nick Katechis (wk), Farhat Azeem.

DCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Azmat Ali, Muhammad Umar, Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Nazir, Qudratullah Olfat (wk), Mansoor Khan, Steffen Solomon, Umar Khan, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada.

BYR vs DCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Ali

V Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Q Olfat is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Shakoor

S Solomon and A Shakoor are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Arslan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Mumtaz

Q Muhammad and A Mumtaz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Niazi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Vasilakis and S Niazi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Nasseri is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BYR vs DCC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Mumtaz

A Mumtaz will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Mumtaz has smashed 139 runs and taken three wickets in the last four matches.

A Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Ali as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 164 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BYR vs DCC, Qualifier 1

A Ali

A Mumtaz

Q Muhammad

S Niazi

S Vasilakis

Byron vs Darmstadt CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Byron vs Darmstadt CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Ali.

Batters: S Solomon, A Shakoor.

All-rounders: A Mumtaz, Q Muhammad, A Ali, M Umar, A Mohammad.

Bowlers: S Vasilakis, S Niazi, M Nasseri.

Byron vs Darmstadt CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

