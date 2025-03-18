Canada tour of Namibia 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Canadian cricket team will lock horns with Namibia in a five-match T20I series, commencing on Tuesday, March 18. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host all matches.

Except for the third T20I, which is scheduled after a day’s break following the second match, each fixture will be played on consecutive days.

While Namibia and Canada's teams recently went up against each other in an ODI tri-series with the Netherlands at the Wanderers Cricket Ground earlier this month, the two nations are yet to cross paths with each other in the game’s truncated format.

Namibia lost each of the four matches during its previous T20I assignment back in September and October last year. Facing the UAE and the USA in a T20I tri-nation series at home, the Namibian cricket team failed to seize its home advantage as they suffered crushing defeats to finish third on the competition’s points table.

In the preceding Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies, the Namibian team defeated Oman in a thrilling Super Over before falling flat against Scotland, Australia, and England in the Group B stage of the tournament.

In contrast, Canada triumphed in its previous T20I tri-nation series at home, securing three wins from four matches against Nepal and Oman. With explosive batters such as Aaron Johnson and Nicholas Kirton, along with prolific wicket-takers like Saad Bin Zafar and Dillon Heyliger in their ranks, Canada will be eager to extend its winning momentum and assert further dominance in the upcoming series.

Canada Tour of Namibia 2025 telecast channel list

There will be no live telecast of Canada’s T20I tour of Namibia 2025 on any television channel for viewers in India.

Canada Tour of Namibia 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the entire Canada tour of Namibia 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

