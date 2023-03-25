Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Final, Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Telugu Warriors will lock horns in the Celebrity Cricket League final on Saturday (March 25) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Dabbangs, led by Manoj Tiwari, have had an outstanding campaign, finishing with eight points and a net run rate of 2.175, winning all four games. They beat Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes by six wickets in the semifinal on Friday. Being unbeaten in the tournament, the Dabbangs will look to end their campaign with another resounding performance.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, led by Akhil Akkineni, have had their fair share of ups and downs. They started their campaign with wins against C3 Kerala Strikers and Chennai Rhinos. Thereafter, they lost to Sonu Sood’s Punjab de Sher in their last league game to finish fourth in the standings with four points and a net run rate of 0.746.

However, they got back to winning ways, beating Karnataka Bulldozers by six wickets in the semifinals.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors Match Details

Match: Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors, Final, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 25, 2022, Saturday; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Vizag has been good for batting in the last few games. Bowlers need to work hard to get wickets. Batting second should be the way forward.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors Probable XIs

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Vice Captain), Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Ajhoy Sharma, Prakash Jais, Asghar Khan, Aditya, Vikrant Singh

Telugu Warriors

Akhil Akkineni (captain), Venkatesh, Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors Match Prediction

The Dabbangs have won five straight games. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after knocking out the Bulldozers, who topped the points table in the league stage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs vs Telugu Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

Poll : Manoj Tiwari to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes