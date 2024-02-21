Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After a successful CCL 2023, we’re all set for another edition of the Celebrity Cricket League, starting on Friday, February 23. Five different cities, including Sharjah in the opening weekend, will host the competition.

Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher and Telugu Warriors are the eight participating teams in this year’s campaign.

Telugu Warriors will enter this year's tournament as the defending champions after they stunned Bhojpuri Dabanggs by six wickets in the last edition's grand finale. Notably, Telugu Warriors are the most successful team with four titles so far.

Each team will play a total of four games in the league phase before the competition moves to the playoffs. The top two ranked sides will qualify for the first Qualifier while the third and fourth-ranked teams will face off in the eliminator.

The winning side from the eliminator and the loser from the first qualifier will lock horns in the second qualifier. The winning team from both qualifiers will cross swords in the grand finale, scheduled for Sunday, March 17. Each game will feature four different innings of 10 overs each.

Notably, CCL is a one-of-a-kind cricketing campaign that blends the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry with the cricketing flavor. Different regional film industries, including Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and others will come together to lock horns on the cricket field.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 23, Friday

Match 1 - Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 6.30pm

February 24, Saturday

Match 2 - Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 2pm

Match 3 - Kerala Strikers vs Bengal Tigers, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 6.30pm

February 25, Sunday

Match 4 - Chennai Rhinos vs Punjab De Sher, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 2pm

Match 5 - Mumbai Heroes vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 6.30pm

March 1, Friday

Match 6 - Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Hyderabad, 2pm

Match 7 - Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher, Hyderabad, 6.30pm

March 2, Saturday

Match 8 - Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bengal Tigers, Hyderabad, 2pm

Match 9 - Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers, Hyderabad, 6.30pm

March 3, Sunday

Match 10 - Mumbai Heroes vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Hyderabad, 2pm

Match 11 - Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Hyderabad, 6.30pm

March 8, Friday

Match 12 - Punjab De Sher vs Bengal Tigers, Chandigarh, 6.30pm

March 9, Saturday

Match 13 - Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Chandigarh, 2pm

Match 14 - Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes, Chandigarh, 6.30pm

March 10, Sunday

Match 15 - Telugu Warriors vs Karnataka Bulldozers, Trivandrum, 2pm

Match 16 - Chennai Rhinos vs Kerala Strikers, Trivandrum, 6.30pm

March 15, Friday

Qualifier 1, Vizag, 2pm

Eliminator, Vizag, 6.30pm

March 16, Saturday

Qualifier 2, Vizag, 6.30pm

March 17, Sunday

Final, Vizag, 6.30pm

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Sony Ten 5 will live broadcast the tournament for fans in India while Jio Cinema will live stream the competition.

Celebrity Cricket League 2024: Full Squads

Bengal Tigers

Jisshu Sengupta (c), Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, Sourav Das.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs

Manoj Tiwari (c), Ravi Kishan, Shailesh Sinha, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Asghar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, Sudhir Singh.

Chennai Rhinos

Arya (c), Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, Balasaravanan, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi.

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep (c), Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, Sagar Gowda, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh.

Kerala Strikers

Kunchacko Boban (c), Manikuttan, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Antony Pepe, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, Prashanth Alexander.

Mumbai Heroes

Ritesh Deshmukh (c), Shabir Ahluwalia, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Freddie Daruwala, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, Amit Sial.

Punjab de Sher

Sonu Sood (c), Jimmy Shergil, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, Harmeet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud.

Telugu Warriors

Akhil Akkineni (c), Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, Harish, Sachin Joshi, Ashwin Babu, Sai Dharam Teja, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat.

