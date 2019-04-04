Chennai lose to Mumbai, but Dhoni wins hearts

Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings may have lost their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, but skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again won several hearts with his gesture after the contest.

Dhoni has always been known for his humble gestures and the India stumper proved it again why he is one of the most loved cricketers across the globe.

After the match against Mumbai ended, the IPL's official twitter handle shared a video of Dhoni where he is seen coming down the stairs of the Wankhede dressing room and meeting an elderly lady.

The woman had held a poster which read: "I am here only for Dhoni." The Chennai skipper met her besides clicking selfies and also signing a CSK official team jersey for a young girl who accompanied her.

Earlier, chasing a target of 171 runs, Chennai failed to cross the line as none of the CSK batsmen rose to the occasion except Kedhar Jadhav, who made a fighting 54-ball 58. This after Hardik Pandya stole the show for Mumbai with a whirlwind unbeaten 28 off 8 balls.

While he provided the finishing touches, brother Krunal (42) and Suryakumar Yadav (59) laid the foundation for an onslaught in the end after MI lost early wickets and were 50/3 at one stage.

This was Chennai's first defeat in the ongoing season of the league. Despite the result, the defending champions hold the second spot in the points-table with three wins from four games.