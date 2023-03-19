CHG vs IPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rwanda T10, Match 5

The 5th match of the Rwanda Men's T10 will see Challengers (CHG) squaring off against IPRC Kigali CC (IPR) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday, March 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHG vs IPR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Challengers won their last match against the Right Guards by 1 run. IPRC Kigali CC, on the other hand, won their first match of the season against Zonic Tigers by a big margin of 6 wickets.

Challengers will give it their all to win the match, but IPRC Kigali CC is expected to win this contest.

CHG vs IPR Match Details

The 5th match of the Rwanda Men's T10 will be played on March 19 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHG vs IPR, Match 5

Date and Time: 19th March 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played here was between Kigali CC and Telugu Royals, where a total of 141 runs were scored for a loss of 8 wickets.

CHG vs IPR Form Guide

CHG - W

IPR - W

CHG vs IPR Probable Playing XI

CHG Playing XI

No injury updates

D Ndikubwimana (wk), N Eric, R Obuya, D Mugisha, B Bashir Songa, D Samal, M Mustaq, S Samal, S Nsubuga, Z Bimenyimana, M Faizal

IPR Playing XI

No injury updates

A Mucyodusenge (wk), O Manishimwe, N David, N Isaie, J Pierre-Rukundo, N Theophile, E Rukiriza, Z Francois, I Jean-Michel, R Blaise-Romeo, E Kubwimana

CHG vs IPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Mucyodusenge

A Mucyodusenge is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick for today's game.

Batters

N Eric

R Obuya and N Eric are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Mugisha played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Theophile

R Rukiriza and N Theophile are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Samal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Nsubuga

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Nsubuga and I Jean. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Kubwimana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHG vs IPR match captain and vice-captain choices

N Theophile

N Theophile will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He took 3 wickets in the last match.

E Rukiriza

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Rukiriza the vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 6 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for CHG vs IPR, Match 5

N Theophile

E Rukiriza

S Nsubuga

N Eric

D Samal

Challengers vs IPRC Kigali CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Challengers vs IPRC Kigali CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Mucyodusenge, D Ndikubwimana

Batters: R Obuya, N Eric

All-rounders: S Samal, D Samal, E Rukiriza, N Theophile

Bowlers: S Nsubuga, E Kubwimana, Z Bimenyimana

Challengers vs IPRC Kigali CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Mucyodusenge

Batters: R Obuya, N Eric

All-rounders: S Samal, D Samal, E Rukiriza, N Theophile, Z Francois, M Mustaq

Bowlers: S Nsubuga, I Jean

