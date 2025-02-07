Chhattisgarh T20 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Chhattisgarh T20 League, organized by the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh’s Rajnandgaon, is set to take place from February 8 to 15 at the Digvijay Stadium in Rajnandgaon. This league is also known as the Rani Suryamukhi Devi Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament. A total of 15 matches will be contested throughout the week, with eight teams participating in the tournament.

These teams are divided into two groups, each comprising four teams, and will compete in a round-robin format within their respective groups. Each team will face every other team in their group once, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A consists of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Vidarbha, while Group B features the state teams of Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, alongside the host team, Rajnandgaon.

On the opening day, Maharashtra will face Vidarbha in the first match, followed by the clash between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The format promises a highly competitive week of cricket, culminating in the semi-finals and the grand finale.

The previous edition of the Chhattisgarh T20 League was claimed by Chhattisgarh, who triumphed in a thrilling run-chase against Odisha in the 2023 final. The tournament provides an exciting opportunity for regional teams to showcase their talent and compete for the prestigious title in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Digvijay Stadium.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Chhattisgarh T20 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, February 8

Match 1 - Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, 4:30 PM

Match 2 - Chhattisgarh vs Odisha, 8:30 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 3 - Maharashtra vs Odisha, 4:30 PM

Match 4 - Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha, 8:30 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 5 - Vidarbha vs Odisha, 4:30 PM

Match 6 - Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Match 7 - Rajnandgaon vs Jharkhand, 4:30 PM

Match 8 - Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Match 9 - Uttarakhand vs Jharkhand, 4:30 PM

Match 10 - Rajnandgaon vs Rajasthan, 8:30 PM

Thursday, February 13

Match 11 - Rajnandgaon vs Uttarakhand, 4:30 PM

Match 12 - Jharkhand vs Rajasthan, 8:30 PM

Friday, February 14

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

Saturday, February 15

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM

Chhattisgarh T20 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Chhattisgarh T20 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

Chhattisgarh T20 2025: Full squads

Maharashtra

Kunal Nagar, Saurabh Thubrikar, Shantanu Rajput, Siddhesh Dandewar, Agam Kohli, Kartik Naidu, Kshitiz Dahiya, Mayank Jasore, Pushpak Gujar, Satyam Bhoyar, Ankush Singh (Wk), Vaibhav Chandekar (Wk), Lalit Yadav, Pravin Rokade, Sahil Chadha, Shreyash Padole

Vidarbha

Adhyayan Daga, Aditya Ahuja, Akash Kombe, Ashit Singh, Vishesh Tiwari, Jagjot Sasan, Mandar Mahale, Sanskar Chavate, Tejas Soni, Shivam Deshmukh (Wk), Vedant Dighade (Wk), Arya Durugkar, Dipesh Parwani, Shanmesh Deshmukh, Shantanu Chikhale, Varun Bisht

Chhattisgarh

Ashish Dahariya, Ashutosh Singh, Pratham Jachak, Ajay Mandal, Gagandeep Singh, Prateek Yadav, Shubham Singh, Vasudev Bareth, Rahul Pradhan (Wk), Sangeet Soni (Wk), Shashank Chandrakar (Wk), Dev Singh, Harsh Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Prashant Painkra, Vijay Yadav

Odisha

Anil Parida, Saideep Mohapatra, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Sushil Barik, Swastik Samal, Sambit Baral, Sambit Beja, Aasirwad Swain (Wk), Sawan Paharia (Wk), Ashutosh Churia, Ashutosh Marandi, Biswajit Mohapatra, Pappu Roy, Sobhandev Behera, Vimal Khumar

Uttarakhand

Squads are yet to be announced…

Rajasthan

Squads are yet to be announced…

Jharkhand

Bisesh Dutta, Himanshu Dwivedi, Prabhat Yadav, Vikash Vishal, Harsh Rana, Mohit Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Arvind Kumar (Wk), Pankaj Kumar (Wk), Shresth Sagar, Md Afsar, Pankaj Yadav, Rishav Raj, Saurabh Shekhar

Rajnandgaon

Amritanshu Shukla, Devraj Sahu, Gaurav Mishra, Vaidik Madhukar, Yash Thakur, Yashwant Sahu, Deepak Yadav, Prateek Tripathi, Rohan Taunk, Shaban Khan, Shishir Pandey, Harsh Sahu (Wk), Nikhil Kanoriya (Wk), Vivek Borkar (Wk), Abdul Anas Khan, Aishwarya Mourya, Arin Dwivedi, Kunal Sahu, Naman Agrawal, Nitesh Sahu, Parmeshwar Kunjam, Samarveer Bhatia, Trivendra Sahu, Ujjwal Diwan

