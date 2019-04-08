Chris Lynn sweep fails to break car windscreen

Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) The TATA Harrier car has been a constant in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League as it is the official partner of the cash-rich league. While commentators have time and again spoken of how good and sturdy the SUV is, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Chris Lynn decided to give fans a live demo of the same at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Looking well settled and in complete control, he swept Rajasthan leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal straight into the windscreen of the car in the 11th over. But despite the meaty blow, the screen of the SUV remained unscratched. The company couldn't have asked for a better advertisement.

While Rajasthan Royals failed to start well with the bat, Kolkata Knight Riders openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine ensured that they got off to a brilliant start and KKR skipper said that the eight-wicket win was a culmination of quality bowling followed by some good hitting by the openers.

Speaking after the game, Lynn put his 32-ball 50 to some luck going his way and added that Sunil Narine has been brilliant at the top. "Rode my luck again. But we knew we had to go hard in the powerplay. It slowed up as the innings progressed. It was a nice powerplay and we were in cruise control after that. I nicked it, so I thought I was gone one way or the other. It happens in T20 cricket.

"Unbelievable (batting from Narine). He has done it for a couple of years now. We don't talk too much. Just keep it simple. I am traditionally a slow starter. It is a long tournament, we are building nicely with important wins," he said.