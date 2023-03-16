CIC vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 1

The 1st match of the European Cricket League T10 will see CIYMS (CIC) squaring off against Ariana AKIF (AKIF) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CIC vs AKIF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. CIYMS has various in-form and experienced players.

Ariana AKIF will give it their all to win the match, but CIYMS are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CIC vs AKIF Match Details

The 1st match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 16 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CIC vs AKIF, Match 1

Date and Time: 16th March 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sporting Alfas and Roma Cricket Club, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CIC vs AKIF Form Guide

CIC - Will be playing their first match

AKIF - Will be playing their first match

CIC vs AKIF Probable Playing XI

CIC Playing XI

No injury updates

C.Dougherty (wk), A.Heasley, O.Topping, J.Beattie, J.Mulder, A.Kennedy, C.Robinson, J.Matchett, C.McCullough, A.Farrell, A.Coulter

AKIF Playing XI

No injury updates

H.Virk (wk), D.Dash, S.Pattanaik, K.Mohammad, D.Malhotra, N.Baluch, O.Gholami, S.Medavarapu, D.Singh, S.Sahak, B.Abdul

CIC vs AKIF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Dougherty

C Dougherty is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Virk is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Heasley

D Dash and A Heasley are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. O Topping played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Mulder

D Malhotra and J Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Baluch is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C McCullough

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Farrell and C McCullough. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CIC vs AKIF match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mulder

J Mulder will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

D Malhotra

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Malhotra as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CIC vs AKIF, Match 1

J Mulder

D Malhotra

N Baluch

D Dash

A Heasley

CIYMS vs Ariana AKIF Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

CIYMS vs Ariana AKIF Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty

Batters: D Dash, S Pattanaik, A Heasley, O Topping

All-rounders: J Mulder, D Malhotra, N Baluch

Bowlers: C McCullough, D Singh, A Farrell

CIYMS vs Ariana AKIF Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty

Batters: D Dash, S Pattanaik, A Heasley

All-rounders: J Mulder, D Malhotra, N Baluch, O Gholami

Bowlers: C McCullough, D Singh, A Farrell

