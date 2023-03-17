CIC vs IST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 7

The seventh match of the European Cricket League T10 will see CIYMS (CIC) squaring off against Istanbul KSK (IST) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday, March 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CIC vs IST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

CIYMS have won one of their last two matches of the tournament. Istanbul KSK, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. CIYMS will give it their all to win the match but Istanbul KSK are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CIC vs IST Match Details

The seventh match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 17 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CIC vs IST, Match 7

Date and Time: 17th March 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Oeiras and Istanbul KSK, where a total of 171 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CIC vs IST Form Guide

CIC - W L

IST - W W

CIC vs IST Probable Playing XI

CIC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Jason van der Merwe, Christopher Dougherty (wk), John Matchett ©, Carson McCullough, Jack Beattie, Mark Best, Jacob Mulder, Chris Robinson, Angus Farrell, Allen Coulter, Adam Kennedy.

IST Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Fahad, Murad Ozbek, Ishak Elec, Ilyas Ataullah, Ali Turkmen ©, Romeo Nath, Mecit Zargar, Munir Waqas (wk), Mohammad Isa, Adeel Raza, Muhammed Turkmen.

CIC vs IST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Dougherty

C Dougherty is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Waqas is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Fahad

J Van Der Merwe and M Fahad are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Elec played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Mulder

M Ozbek and J Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Turkmen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Coulter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Coulter and M Best. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Raza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CIC vs IST match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ozbek

M Ozbek will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Ozbek has smashed 12 runs and taken six wickets in the last two matches.

A Coulter

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Coulter as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken seven wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CIC vs IST, Match 7

J Mulder

A Coulter

M Ozbek

A Turkmen

M Fahad

CIYMS vs Istanbul KSK Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

CIYMS vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty.

Batters: M Fahad, J Van Der Merwe, I Elec.

All-rounders: J Mulder, J Matchett, M Ozbek, A Turkmen.

Bowlers: A Raza, A Coulter, M Best.

CIYMS vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Dougherty.

Batters: M Fahad.

All-rounders: J Mulder, J Matchett, M Ozbek, A Turkmen, C Robinson.

Bowlers: A Raza, A Coulter, M Best, M Ozturk.

Poll : 0 votes